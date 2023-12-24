Peek into Christmas at the Strawberry Hill Museum in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Built in 1887, the Strawberry Hill Museum was once a family home and later an orphanage.

From Thanksgiving through the middle of January, the historic Kansas City, Kansas house is dressed up for Christmas and open to the public for tours.

Each year, designers come in and decorate the Victorian-style mansion for the holidays. So that it’s different every year.

“We have a family of volunteers that come in and turn it into old world Christmas,” said museum administrative director, Jobeth Nastav.

“We are in ethnic cultural center so each ethnicity has their decorations for the holidays. Each of the rooms of the main home gets decorated for old world Christmas so that we can preserve the history in the neighborhood.”

The museum located at 720 North 4th Street has a couple of nighttime tours scheduled before they take the Christmas decorations down in mid-January.

Regular tours are on the weekends between 1:00 and 4:00. It’s best to go online and schedule your tour because this time of year the Strawberry Hill Museum is very busy.

