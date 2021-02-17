A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

Nick Mafi
  • <em>Price: $750,000</em><br> <em>Year Built: 1925</em><br> <em>Square Footage: 1,574</em><br> <em>Acres: 1.4</em><br> <em>Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths</em>
  • The backyard has enough room for an in-ground swimming pool.
  • <a href="https://www.corcoran.com/hamptons-real-estate/for-sale/shelter-island/10-west-neck-road/5368253?WebID=37243" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For more information on this property" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For more information on this property</a>.
  • <em>Price: 8,000 per month (rental)</em><br> <em>Square Footage: 900</em><br> <em>Acres: 0.17</em><br> <em>Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath</em>
  • The home is only a few short blocks from the bay.
  • <a href="https://www.corcoran.com/hamptons-real-estate/for-rent/montauk/78-tern-drive/5503981?WebID=106230" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For more information on this property" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For more information on this property</a>.
  • <em>Price: $334,000</em><br> <em>Square Footage: 1,356</em><br> <em>Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath</em>
  • The backyard is great for entertaining, and the Florida climate allows for the space to be maximized year-round.
  • <a href="https://www.corcoran.com/florida-real-estate/for-sale/lake-worth/318-north-m-street/3491843" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For more information on this property" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For more information on this property</a>.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural styles

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

