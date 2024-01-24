Take a peek inside the medical examiner's office, a place closed to the general public

Guest parking at this government building is virtually nonexistent.

“That’s because the visitors are driven here, to the back,” said Mike Szczepanski, chief investigator at the Brevard medical examiner’s office.

The small, nearly 40-year-old L.E. McHenry Medical Examiner's Facility is tucked away past some mobile homes, ironically, down a dead-end street in Rockledge.

FLORIDA TODAY got an exclusive look behind the locked doors of the medical examiner’s office, a building only those authorized are allowed to enter.

All who have died in Brevard are brought here if they passed under conditions perceived as not natural, such as by car accident, suicide or murder.

By law, every death in the county must be reported to the medical examiner’s office. But the office doesn't investigate every death.

“We decide if we take it or wave it,” Szczepanski said.

Anywhere from two to 11 autopsies can take place in one day. Depending on the complexity, they can last one to five hours.

The most frequent cause of death seen is drug overdose.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl is among the drugs most often leading to death.

“I have seen a 70-year-old woman overdose on fentanyl and a 20-year old. It doesn’t discriminate,” Szczepanski said. “Fentanyl is big because you don’t need a lot to die.”

While the building itself is old — low ceilings, drab colors, decades-old furniture — and the technology may not be the latest and greatest, it still gets the job done.

The L.E. McHenry Medical Examiner Facility, located on Cedar Street in Rockledge.

And despite what you might have seen on TV, people don't have to go to the ME's office to identify bodies.

“It’s not like it is in the movies,” Szczepanski said. “Technology is so far advanced there’s no need for someone to come in and ID a body. If a body has been lying in the sun for three weeks, no one is identifying the body. We rely on science, fingerprints and DNA.”

The job of the medical examiner’s office is to determine cause of death, manner of death and circumstances surrounding the death.

The bodies are driven to the back of the building where a garage door is opened leading the way to a massive cooler, one large enough to hold 60 bodies. There also are four portable coolers that hold eight bodies each. The coolers, also known as the morgue, are kept at 41 degrees. They have never reached full capacity.

At the center of the building is the autopsy room, which Szczepanski described as similar to a kitchen. There are three stations set up, but usually only two autopsies take place at one time.

There are large stainless steel sinks, counters and tables. Knives, clippers, scissors, bowls and other accoutrements are carefully laid out on a counter.

The autopsy suite and morgue area. The L.E. McHenry Medical Examiner Facility, located on Cedar Street in Rockledge.

All organs are taken out of the body, weighed and measured.

If the deceased was a murder victim, samples of organs are taken and put in a quart-size plastic container and kept forever as potential evidence. Otherwise, organs are placed in a biohazard bag, sealed up and then the bag is placed inside the chest cavity before the body is stitched back up.

The room is cleaned with bleach daily. Once every six months a company comes in and performs a biohazard clean.

Those wishing to enter the autopsy room have to first pass through an air-lock door into a small, chamber-like area. Once the first door is closed, the second door can be opened revealing the autopsy room.

“That’s so the smell of death doesn’t get into the entire building,” Szczepanski said.

Signs posted on the door remind those who enter not to talk. Silence is needed while the doctors and other medical professionals work.

“(The bodies) come from being recently deceased all the way to decaying for months,” Szczepanski said. “The children are definitely the hardest on everyone.”

The decades-old building isn’t equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Although, the staff works with digital files these days, there are still rooms that hold shelves and shelves of paper files. Some as far back as 1966.

Szczepanski said it’s getting to the time where decisions need to be made whether it’s more cost effective to renovate the existing building or move to a new, more modern, technically savvy place.

The conference room at the L.E. McHenry Medical Examiner Facility, located on Cedar Street in Rockledge.

Another room has miscellaneous boxes with unidentified skeletal remains found over the years. There are random femurs, bags holding other bones, a box with two skulls from 2009.

“Bones and skeletons are found quite often because we have a large homeless population,” Szczepanski said. “Maybe once a month we’ll get skeletal remains.”

If he seems matter-of-fact about it all it’s probably due to his time in the Marine Corps plus 14 years in law enforcement prior the medical examiner’s office.

Keeping that sense of detachment is important in his line of work, Szczepanski said.

“Over the years I have simply been able to just turn the work switch off when I walk out the door,” Szczepanski said. “That may not work for some, but for me it has become my routine. Now when I was younger that was not as easy, but knowing I have an amazing wife and three awesome kids to go home to, it enables me to not think about anything work related and just enjoy my family.”

While the work is far from glamorous and more on the gruesome side, Szczepanski said he and his coworkers get a sense of fulfillment providing closure to families. He gave most of the credit to the investigators, forensic technicians and forensic pathologists who are responsible for gathering medical history and performing the autopsies.

“We have a lot of moving parts and by each team working together seamlessly is what enables our office to do what we do and provide that closure to the families and help law enforcement and the state attorney’s office hold those accountable in criminal cases,” he said.

In the autopsy suite, which is connected to the morgue. Mike Szczepanski, program manager / chief investigator at the L.E. McHenry Medical Examiner Facility, located on Cedar Street in Rockledge.

