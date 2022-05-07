A Peek Inside The Ronald Reagan Car Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Gipper had an understated collection of cars.

Regardless of your politics, Ronald Reagan was a very interesting man. Before he was a politician, he was an actor, and then Governor of California, where he famously signed the legislation that created the California Air Resources Board, or CARB for short. Interestingly enough, the late President of the United States didn't have a sprawling car collection, like many people of considerable means do, but he did have some interesting vehicles.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

One of the most well-known Reagan owned vehicle is a red U.S. Army Willys CJ-6. The patriotic car was a Christmas present from Nancy Reagan in 1963, years before he was in any office. This Jeep is still around at the California ranch once owned by Reagan. It's said that Mrs. Reagan also surprised him in 1983 with a CJ-8 Scrambler.

Other than the Jeeps, the former President owned a red Subaru BRAT that used for transportation around his ranch. It was quietly operated by Reagan as driving around a Japanese vehicle was not a good look for a politican at the time.

This vehicle has changed hands a few times, but ultimately ended up back at the property with the two Jeeps.

Alternatively, the 1972 Lincoln Continental Presidential Limousine he rode in during his terms as President. This was the car he was getting into when shot by John Hinckley on March 30, 1981. Nixon, Ford, Carter, and George H.W. Bush were also passengers in this limo.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.