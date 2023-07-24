Peekskill man pleads guilty only to weapon charge in fatal Yonkers bar shooting

A Peekskill man accused of fatally shooting a bar employee and injuring another in Yonkers last year pleaded guilty to a weapon charge Monday and will no longer face more serious charges in connection with the shooting.

Yaquba McGougain, 31, accepted the plea offer from prosecutors that included an eight-year prison term for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon - but not before unsuccessfully trying to get a sweeter deal. He had faced charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault. The murder charge could have landed him in prison for up to 25 years to life.

He was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, shortly after the shooting outside Duo Tapas Bar & Lounge on Yonkers Avenue killed 21-year-old busser Antonio Antoine-Fils and injured a bouncer as they stood just inside the front door.

Antonio Antoine-Fils, 21, was fatally shot at Duo Tapas Bar & Lounge in Yonkers early on Feb. 6, 2022.

Prosecutors have not said publicly whether they still believe McGougain was the shooter or they were simply no longer confident that they could prove the murder case beyond a reasonable doubt.

But Antoine-Fils' sister said his family is angry and frustrated about the plea deal, which District Attorney Mimi Rocah explained to them herself recently. They went from expecting a murder trial they thought was a slam dunk because of video showing McGougain with the gun to learning prosecutors no longer thought they had enough evidence to convict.

"He's getting away with my brother's murder," Melissa Roman said in a phone interview. "He was angry; he went and got a gun; he's the only one who had a gun; but now all they get him on is a gun charge....Of course we're very mad."

Yaquba McGougain, left, with his lawyer Joshua Martin, before pleading guilty July 24, 2023, in Westchester County Court to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. McGougain had been charged with murder, attempted murder and assault in the Feb. 6, 2022, fatal shooting of Antonio Antoine-Fils and injuring of a second employee at Duo Tapas Bar & Lounge but was allowed to plead to the lesser charge only.

Prior to pleading guilty, McGougain made one more bid for further leniency asking defense lawyer Joshua Martin if he could get him a 6- or 7-year term. Prosecutors Jonathan Strongin and Tim O'Hara took the request to Rocah, who rejected it, and McGougain took the 8-year promise. Acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty scheduled sentencing for Sept. 8.

The night of the shooting, McGougain was among patrons who were sent out of the bar following a fight. He went and got something from the back seat of a parked car. Video showed him walking back to the bar, extending his arm with a gun in his hand as patrons scurried away. A witness told police McGougain then returned the gun to the car.

Police later searched the car and found a gun that had jammed but when it jammed could not be determined.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Peekskill man pleads guilty to weapon charge in 2022 Yonkers shooting