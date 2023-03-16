Peekskill woman who slammed into 2 children, 4 adult pedestrians nabbed after fleeing Manhattan car crash: police

Cops on Thursday charged a Peekskill woman driving a car that jumped a Manhattan sidewalk and hit six pedestrians, including two little girls, police said.

Deanna Cimaglia, 34, was driving without a license in a stolen black Honda Accord when she mounted a sidewalk outside the R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home at W. 190th St. and Broadway in Washington Heights around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The woman was heading south on Broadway when she made a sudden right turn, veered into a parked car and jumped the curb, slamming into two 3-year-old girls, three women and a man before she got out of the car and took off on foot, police said.

As she made her escape, she quickly changed her mind and returned to the crash site, according to cops.

Investigators took her into custody and determined that the car she was driving had been stolen from Yonkers, although there was no evidence that she had stolen the vehicle, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

It was also believed that she was drinking before the accident, but she ultimately wasn’t charged with drunk driving, cops said.

Cops charged her with criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, cops said. She was also charged with driving without a license.

While her last known address was in Westchester County, cops believe she is currently homeless.

Her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Thursday.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, cops said. The girls suffered bloody noses and were taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The three women had neck and back pain after the crash and were taken to the same hospital, cops said. The man had a broken leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside.

All of the victims were in stable condition Thursday.