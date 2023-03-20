Peephole employee files lawsuit against man who crashed car into Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE – An employee of The Peephole Bar & Grill who was injured when a car barreled through the front door of the historic Downtown business last month has filed a lawsuit against the driver of the car.

According to a complaint filed in Vanderburgh Circuit Court on Friday by local attorney Neil Chapman, plaintiffs Jeffrey Adams and his wife, Kelley Adams, are suing Tyler Lee Wunderlich, 28, after Wunderlich lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu on Feb. 16 and plowed into the establishment, "striking Jeffrey L. Adams, who was seated at the bar."

They're seeking civil damages for "personal injuries, incurred medical expenses and lost wages," the complaint states.

In the filing, Chapman accuses Wunderlich of testing positive for methamphetamine "the day after the crash." That contradicts statements by law enforcement. Evansville police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray told the Courier & Press last month that a "drug recognition officer on scene ... did not detect impairment."

According to court documents provided to the Courier & Press by Chapman, Wunderlich "tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine" because he "denied use and a sample was sent to the lab for confirmation."

As of Monday morning, Wunderlich hadn't been criminally charged in the crash. The only court case attached to the wreck – aside from the lawsuit – is an infraction accusing him of distracted driving.

Chapman doesn't believe simple inattentiveness explains how Wunderlich ended up driving into the Downtown bar.

"Clearly, that is not what happened," he claimed. "It's not often that a civil case gets out in front of the criminal case, (but) I think that's what we felt like needed to be done."

Surveillance footage obtained and reviewed by the Courier & Press show the car driven by Wunderlich crossing the center line as he traveled south on Southeast Second Street around 2:30 p.m. The complaint says Wunderlich struck a light-pole near the intersection before driving directly through the Peephole's glass front door.

The car went completely inside the building and hit Adams, throwing him back into the kitchen. Adams was working with other employees to prepare the bar for opening.

Chapman said Adams felt like he was "surfing" on the hood of Wunderlich's car as it careened through the bar's dining room, injuring Adams' hip and causing upwards of $50,000 in damages.

"Part of the reason that triggered the lawsuit, I think, was the fact that there didn't seem to be criminal justice happening, at least not in a timely way," Chapman said. "My clients were in the dark as victims."

According to court records, a date has yet to be set to discuss the case. There is no attorney listed for Wunderlich.

Wunderlich is scheduled to appear in Vanderburgh County Superior Court on April 17 for an initial hearing in the distracted driving case.

