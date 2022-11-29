Peeping case against holiday light show owner still pending nearly two years later

Nearly two years after the owner of a Raleigh holiday light show was arrested and accused of making secret recordings, his case continues to drag on.

Lin Honeycutt, 66, owner of Fieldstream Farm and Christmas Lights, was indicted on a charge of felony secret peeping on Jan. 20, 2021. According to court documents, he allegedly recorded women using the bathroom at the farm.

At the time of the arrest, The News & Observer reported that a victim found the recording device and reported it to police.

According to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, the case against Honeycutt is “still pending.”

Freeman said the case has been handed to Assistant District Attorney Melanie Shekita for prosecution.

A court date has not yet been set.

Honeycutt has hosted the popular drive-through Christmas lights display at Fieldstream Farm in the southern part of Garner since 2019. A 1,300-square-foot barn on the Old Stage Road property is also rented out from January through September, according to the farm website.

Honeycutt’s involvement in current operations is unclear.

However, when a reporter from The N&O contacted Fieldstream Farm, Honeycutt answered the phone. Asked about the pending criminal case, he declined to comment and hung up.

Fieldstream Farm offers the drive-through Christmas display Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 9:15 p.m.

Its website prominently says there are “no public restrooms.”