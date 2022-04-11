‘Peeping Tom’ filmed mom, 2-year-old in Whataburger bathroom stall, TN cops say

A 31-year-old man who was previously accused of recording people without their consent was arrested in Tennessee after police said he tried to film a mother and her child in the bathroom of a Whataburger.

James B. Josey III was arrested on April 8 and charged with with invasion of privacy, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Josey is a registered sex offender on parole.

According to police, Josey was hiding in the women’s restroom at a Whataburger in Hermitage, a neighborhood in Nashville, on March 27 when a woman and her 2-year-old child came in.

That’s when he reportedly started to film them. But the woman “noticed a phone pressed against the open gap between the two stalls” and yelled at him, police said.

Josey fled the restaurant but a Whataburger employee recognized him because he used to work there, according to the release.

“During an interview with Youth Services detectives today, Josey admitted to videoing in women’s restrooms for sexual gratification,” police said.

According to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, Josey was convicted in 2015 on charges of observing without consent. He has several other criminal charges dating back to 2009 — including public indecency, unlawful photography in violation of privacy, observation without consent and violation of privacy by spying.

Josey’s bond has been set at $2,500, and police said the state plans to file a parole violation warrant against him.

