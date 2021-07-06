‘Peeping Tom’ shot 3 times by Texas girl’s father is charged: report

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

The ‘peeping Tom’ who was shot three times by a Texas father after allegedly touching himself while peering into a 10-year-old girl’s window has been charged, a report said.

Fox 26 Houston reported that Jorge Ramos, 44, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child by exposure. The report said that the suspect is still hospitalized after the June 28 incident in northwest Harris County.

The report, citing court documents, said the girl alerted her parents about a man after he allegedly tapped on her window while touching himself. Her parents, who were not identified, retrieved their guns and confronted the suspect, reports said.

Deputies said the girl’s mother held the man at gunpoint outside the gas station, as the father headed inside to tell the clerk to call 911. But that’s when the suspect began wrestling the woman for her gun. He managed to disarm the woman and pointed her own gun in her direction. But her husband soon raced outside the gas station and fired at the suspect out of fear he’d shoot his wife.

The Fox 26 report said Ramos allegedly tried to pull the trigger on the wife, but the gun was on safety. Ramos was hit three by three shots in the torso.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report

