Peeps-flavored coffee creamer does, in fact, taste like Peeps

Craving a little saccharine yellow fluid in your morning coffee? You will love International Delight's new Peeps-flavored coffee creamer.

We tried the Easter treat and can confirm that it tastes like Peeps. If you like the taste of Peeps, you will like this. If you do not — or if you enjoy the taste of coffee in any way — you will hate it. And while the pastel yellow color isn't what we'd call "appetizing," it is technically appropriate for the Easter season.

Said one staffer: "This tastes like a vanilla candle smells."\

Image: International delight

The limited edition offering comes in a Peeps-print bottle and costs $3.79 for 32 ounces. It will be available through the Easter season, so you have plenty of time to decide whether you'd like to take the plunge.

We will say this: Reese's coffee creamer is good.