A new peer recovery support center is opening in Falmouth. Here's what to know.

Gándara Mental Health Center is opening its new peer recovery support center on Friday in Falmouth.

The new center at 769 East Falmouth Highway will be focused on helping people with recovery from substance misuse.

“The recovery center is accessible to people who are in substance use recovery and need access to resources in the community,” said Lois Nesci, Chief Executive Officer for Gándara Center.

“We will be offering programs for individuals to help maintain their recovery, they will work with others in recovery to get additional support.”

The Falmouth center is the sixth peer recovery center in Massachusetts, including one in Hyannis. The nonprofit has more than 100 locations across Massachusetts. According to Nesci, the Gándara Center has a long history of providing culturally competent services to people of varying ethnic backgrounds, particularly the Hispanic population.

“We responded to the community needs, as we spoke to members in the community who needed services and decided that it would be helpful to the Falmouth community to open up this center,” said Nesci.

Adults from any background who are in recovery and would like to maintain their sobriety are welcome to visit the center for services and support, she said. Also, anyone who is actively using substances can get connected to help through the center.

Social stigma around substance abuse is breaking down, and there are more conversations about the issue than before, which leads to a positive need for these recovery centers, according to Nesci.

“People would like to get help for their substance use and mental health needs now and we're not ashamed anymore to talk about it, it's not hidden anymore,” said Nesci. “This is a positive way to support people in the community to stay in recovery.”

At the center, staff members are individuals who have experience working with people in recovery — while some of them are recovery coaches, others have lived experiences.

