Peer whose husband was killed by gang of thugs to return as victims’ commissioner

Baroness Newlove, a Conservative peer, is currently deputy speaker in the House of Lords - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

A senior peer whose husband was murdered after confronting a gang of drunken youths is to be the next victims’ commissioner for England and Wales.

Baroness Helen Newlove, whose husband Garry was killed in August 2007 will take up the role for a second time, having been victims’ commissioner from 2013 to 2019.

It draws a line under a search for a victims’ commissioner after Dame Vera Baird quit the role more than a year ago with a scathing attack on the “chaos” in the criminal justice system which she said had subjected victims to “intolerable delay, anguish and uncertainty”.

She revealed a breakdown in relations with Dominic Raab , the then justice secretary, who she revealed she had not met since the previous January, a lack of engagement that she said reflected poorly on the Ministry of Justice’s priorities.

Since then, the ministry has struggled to find a replacement amid the political turmoil of three different Conservative administrations and three justice secretaries being in place in just over a year.

It is understood Lady Newlove, a Conservative peer who is currently deputy speaker in the House of Lords, will take up the post on an interim basis after what was seen as a successful first tenure.

She has been an active campaigner against anti-social behaviour and the failure of police, local authorities and Government to get a grip on the scale of the problem and underestimate its impact on people’s lives – as well as a champion for tackling violence against women and girls.

Crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have both since launched policies for a legislative and wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour as well as prioritising violence against women and girls, which is now treated as a national priority by police.

Lady Newlove came to prominence after her husband was murdered by three drunken youths who were vandalising her car in 2007, the culmination of a long-running campaign of youth gang crime in Warrington, Cheshire.

Five months later, three local teenagers were found guilty of murdering Garry Newlove, who died in hospital 36 hours after being repeatedly kicked and punched outside his house.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment with recommended minimum terms of between 12 and 17 years. Two other suspects, also teenagers, were tried for the murder but found not guilty.

After his death Lady Newlove set up a number of foundations that aimed to tackle the UK’s drinking culture as well as providing support to young people. She was given a peerage in David Cameron’s dissolution honours list in 2010.

After the announcement was made Lady Newlove said: “I am just an ordinary woman, propelled into high profile by a set of horrifying circumstances which I wish with all my heart had never occurred.”

