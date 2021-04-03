Peers to disclose legal fees paid by foreign governments following security concerns

Christopher Hope
·3 min read
House of Lords - REX
House of Lords - REX

Peers have been told to disclose legal fees paid by foreign governments after security concerns were raised, putting pressure on MPs to do the same.

The reforms – which also cover if their clients are companies controlled by foreign powers – go further than the disclosure requirements on MPs in the House of Commons.

Last December the rules were changed to force peers to disclose how much they are paid and the source of the payment if it comes from "a foreign state” or an organisation which is controlled by another country.

However, critics at the time pointed out that this rule excluded lawyers who sit in the Lords and might have clients with links to foreign powers.

Now in fresh tightening of the rules, the House of Lords Conduct Committee has decided that there should be no exemptions to the rule after all.

A statement said: “The Committee has concluded that the public interest in transparency in this area, which has been raised by the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament among other bodies, trumps any duty of confidentiality.

“It is therefore proposed that no exemptions to the transparency requirements should be permitted.

"In contrast the rules in the Commons state that MPs who have second jobs as lawyers are required to disclose the names of their clients “unless this would be contrary to any legal or established professional duty of privacy or confidentiality”.

In practice this means that confidentiality trumps any requirement to disclose the names of MPs’ clients.

The House of Lords moved to act after the Intelligence and Security Committee said in its Russia report that it was "notable that a number of members of the House of Lords have business interests linked to Russia, or work directly for major Russian companies linked to the Russian state.

“These relationships should be carefully scrutinised, given the potential for the Russian state to exploit them."

The Committee added that it recognised the sensitivity of some legal proceedings and so recommended that lawyers should be required to disclose the identity of clients only once the relationship has entered the public domain or they have been paid (wholly or in part) for the work, whichever comes first.

The change is expected to be debated by peers after the Easter recess. Peers will be able to vote down the changes if they want.

Last year The Telegraph disclosed how one peer – Lord Barker of Battle – was able to earn £6million from a company linked to an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin without declaring the sum to the Lords' authorities.

Lord Barker declared his position as "independent non-executive director of EN+ Group" in his entry in the House of Lords register of members' interests until February 2019 when he took a leave of absence.

The peer said that "only a very small proportion" of the £6million he was paid by EN+, which has links to Putin ally Oleg Deripaska, that year related to the first two months of 2019 when he was an active peer.

He also said that "none of my remuneration relates in any way to membership of the House of Lords".

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands rally in England and Wales over police legislation

    Hundreds of people marched Saturday through central London and other cities across England and Wales to protest the British government's plan to hand the police new powers to tackle demonstrations. A ring of officers positioned themselves around the statue of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square. Protesters, including many who carried anti-sexism placards and chanted “Women scared everywhere, police and government do not care!” passed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office at 10 Downing Street.

  • The sleazy Matt Gaetz saga grows ever more disturbing

    The fact that this guy is a sitting member of Congress shows just how low we set the bar for our (male) politicians Matt Gaetz: a man who has spent his career reveling in scandal rather than actually doing his job. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock A guide to navigating ‘Gaetzgate’ The Matt Gaetz story increasingly reads like a script written by a pervert high on a cocktail of ADHD meds and MDMA. Even if you’ve been following the scandal-prone Republican congressman’s latest controversy closely it’s hard to keep track of what on earth is happening. So here’s a guide to navigating the saga far. First and foremost, it has been established that Gaetz is under federal investigation for sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the justice department (DoJ) is investigating whether Gaetz, 38, “had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him”. If these allegations are accurate, then Gaetz could have violated federal sex trafficking laws. According to the Times, the allegations are part of a broader investigation into a political ally of Gaetz’s named Joel Greenberg, a Florida tax collector who was indicted last year on charges including the sex trafficking of a child. Greenberg also reportedly misused public funds to buy servers for a cryptocurrency company as well as weapons, ammunition and a drone. As you do. After the Times broke the story, Gaetz confirmed to Axios that he was under federal investigation for sexual misconduct and is worried about being criminally charged. Rather predictably, however, he insists that he’s actually the victim in all of this and has said “no part of the allegations” against him are true. Gaetz, who is currently engaged to a woman 12 years younger than him, claimed that he used to be a “generous” partner in his single days and paid for flights and hotel rooms. “I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not,” he said. Why would someone want to do that? Well, in a statement released on Tuesday Gaetz said he and his family have “been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DoJ official seeking $25m while threatening to smear my name”. He claims the investigation is a cover for extortion and suggested that it was linked to the “Biden White House”. Which is a weird claim considering the New York Times reports that the investigation into Gaetz, a Donald Trump loyalist, was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under then attorney general William Barr. Here’s where things get really weird. According to the Washington Post, a couple of grifters who learned of the investigation against Gaetz decided to use the opportunity to extort the congressman’s father. They reportedly wrote to Don Gaetz and said that there were pictures of his son with “child prostitutes”; they would help Gaetz, however, if he gave them a large sum of money. The idea, dubbed “Project Homecoming”, was that they’d use that money to locate and rescue Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who was kidnapped in Iran back in 2007. Levinson, who is presumed dead, would be heroically rescued by Gaetz; Joe Biden would be so thrilled with the rescue that he’d pardon Gaetz. The bottom line? It seems plausible that Gaetz really is caught up in a bizarre extortion plot. However, there are two possible scenarios here. Scenario one: Gaetz did nothing wrong and is telling the truth about being the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy orchestrated by his political rivals that kicked off when Gaetz’s buddy Trump was in power. Scenario two: there is no big conspiracy against the congressman; a couple of opportunists simply pounced on the investigation against him as a way to make money. I don’t know about you but the second scenario seems rather more plausible to me. Ultimately, it’s important not to let all the drama distract from the real issue here, which is that a sitting congressman seems to be under investigation for sex trafficking and has links to a guy who has already been indicted for sex trafficking. It doesn’t really look good for Gaetz. It looks so bad, in fact, that Gaetz’s communications officer abruptly left his job on Friday. While the allegations against Gaetz are still being investigated, it’s worth noting that Gaetz has faced accusations of disturbing sexual conduct before. In January 2020 Chris Latvala, a Republican congressman, tweeted that Gaetz “created a game where members of the FL House got ‘points’ for sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators”. Gaetz also reportedly bragged of his sexual exploits and showed other lawmakers nude photos of women he’d slept with. According to CNN, he showed his colleagues these photos while he was at work. Gaetz, by the way, was also the only lawmaker to vote against a bipartisan anti human-trafficking bill. A number of his colleagues have also spoken out about “love of alcohol and illegal drugs, as well as his proclivity for younger women”. I don’t know exactly what Gaetz has or hasn’t done, but I do know he’s spent his career reveling in scandal rather than actually doing his job. He even joked with Elon Musk last week about how a scandal involving him would be called GaetzGate. The fact that this guy is a sitting member of Congress boggles the mind. It shows just how low we set the bar for our (male) politicians. Boy, do I ever regret giving Gaetz the benefit of the doubt I should state for the record that I wrote an article last year saying I thought it was unfair that people were insinuating Gaetz had an inappropriate relationship with his t “son”, Nestor. And there is no evidence, to be clear, that the relationship is inappropriate. However I have certainly learned my lesson: never ever even vaguely defend Matt Gaetz. The rise of granfluencers Two octogenarians went viral after modelling their grandson’s gender-neutral fashion line at Paris fashion week. They’re part of a growing trend of “granfluencers”. Ivanka’s women’s empowerment scheme not very empowering after all The Government Accountability Office has issued a very unflattering report about Ivanka Trump’s women’s empowerment initiative. I am you are just as shocked about this as I am. How Lady Mary Wortley Montagu’s bold experiment led to smallpox vaccine Edward Jennner gets the credit for inventing the smallpox vaccine in 1796. Turns out he was building on a woman’s work: Lady Mary Wortley Montagu had successfully inculcated her three-year-old daughter several decades before Jenner’s experiments. Of course, she got zero credit for her ideas at the time and was denounced as an “ignorant woman”. Andrew Cuomo is fighting to erect a skyscraper called Penn15 in Manhattan I wish this was a joke but it’s not. The New York governor is facing a number of scandals but refuses to resign and is reportedly obsessed with this real estate project. Perhaps because the people behind it have given a lot of money to his campaigns. The week in pawtriarchy The only person who might be worse at their job than Cuomo is the genius who reportedly tried to pass off a golden retriever as a lion at a Chinese zoo. The zookeeper may have been inspired by an incident a few weeks earlier at another zoo in China where a supposed wolf’s cage housed a rottweiler. Which might be funny were it not for the fact that many Chinese zoos are notoriously cruel.

  • Joe Biden was reduced to tears by Hunter Biden's addiction

    Hunter Biden's drug and alcohol addiction forced his father to make a tearful intervention at the height of the last year's presidential campaign. The president's second son told CBS of the family's desperate attempts to tackle his long-standing substance abuse in a series of CBS interviews ahead of Tuesday's publication of his book "Beautiful Things", Matters came to a head at Joe Biden's Delaware home in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Hunter Biden stormed out of the house with his father in pursuit. "I tried to go to my car and my girls, literally blocked the door of my car," Mr Biden said. Joe Biden grabbed his son in a bear hug. "He just cried, just that I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do," Hunter Biden said. "I thought, I need to figure out a way to tell them that I'm going to do something, That's how powerful I don't really have a force more powerful than my, my family's love except addiction." Hunter Biden's problems with drugs and alcohol were well documented as he went in and out of rehab. But it was the president's 51-year-old son's business dealings, joining the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which threatened to derail Joe Biden's campaign. Mr Biden admitted that he probably would not have been appointed to the company's board if his family name had been different. He conceded, in retrospect, accepting the position could have been a mistake, because it had become a distraction. Mr Biden promised not to work for any foreign companies while his father was in the Oval Office. "Did I make a mistake? Well maybe in the grand scheme of things. Yeah. "But did I make a mistake, based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not." He added: "I don't regret being on the board, what I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani, and a president of the United States that would be listening to this, this ridiculous conspiracy idea, which has again been completely debunked by everyone."

  • Gordon Hayward adds to Charlotte Hornets’ mounting injury problems versus Pacers

    Hayward didn’t start the second half in Indianapolis

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief over 50 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • Kessel, Pederson rally Coyotes to 4-2 victory over Ducks

    Grizzled veteran Phil Kessel supplied the the tiebreaking goal for Arizona, but a couple of rookies also played huge roles in the Coyotes' 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Lane Pederson scored in his NHL debut and Jordan Gross, who had only one assist in five career games, had three assists after being called up from the minors. “We were looking for some juice and that is what they supplied,” Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said.

  • Turkish media outlets - including the BBC - fell for an April Fools' news story that said the UN was planning a second Suez Canal for Egypt

    Turkish outlets have hastily deleted articles reporting an April Fools' story by The Guardian, which said a "Suez 2" was in the works.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • COVID-19 vaccines may reduce transmission, experts say, but vaccinated Americans still need to wear masks in public. Here's why.

    Studies and real-world data suggest vaccinated people can’t easily spread the virus, but health experts say it’s too soon to doff the masks in public.

  • Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers have signed up to voluntarily escort Asian Americans to their destination amid hate crimes

    "We need to show our humanity. We can't let people hurt our seniors, our elders," volunteer Lisa Gold told Pix11 News.

  • Trump might have 'found' the votes he needed to win Georgia under state's new election law

    Republican legislators now have more oversight and power over elections and the county officials who count the votes. The secretary of state has less.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • Donald Trump is calling for an MLB boycott after the league said it would move its All-Star game out of Georgia. Conservative lawmakers discussed removing the league's antitrust exemption.

    Former President Trump on Friday called for a boycott of Major League Baseball, after the league said its All-Star game wouldn't be held in Atlanta.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • A 'wormnado' appeared on a New Jersey sidewalk and scientists are divided over what caused it

    A spiral of worms appeared on a sidewalk in Hoboken, New Jersey. The cause of the so-called "worm tornado" has puzzled scientists.

  • Designer Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison

    Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is at a halfway house outside Los Angeles following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, records show. Giannulli, 57, is married to former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin in December after spending two months behind bars.

  • MLB: All-Star Game leaves Georgia to protest against voting law

    Major League Baseball announced they are moving the 2021 All-Star Game and Draft out of Georgia.

  • Trump advised to turn his back on his right-wing protégé Matt Gaetz who faces a sex trafficking investigation

    Former President Trump agreed to stay quiet on the sexual assault allegations against Matt Gaetz, a source told The Daily Beast.

  • The wife of the leader of the Oath Keepers is asking for $30,000 in public donations to help her escape her 'weird' marriage

    Tasha Adams is asking for donations to help fund her divorce from Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes after it's been pending for more than three years.