Peers split over issue of transgender women in female jails

Female prisoners should not be forced to live with “big, brute rapists who have decided to identify as women”, a former minister has said.

Lord Blencathra of Penrith, who was a Home Office minister from 1993 to 1997 under John Major, said that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was “not acting decently nor doing its duty to protect biological-sex women” because it allows transgender women to be housed in women’s prisons.

The peer said that despite a policy that transgender prisoners are allocated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in whether they hold gender recognition certificates (GRCs), prisons were unsafe for cisgender women.

“I am not one of those who believes that women should not be sent to prison. When the crime justifies it, then women should go to prison and be punished,” he said.

“But that punishment should not include the threat of rape and violence from big, brute rapists who have decided to identify as women and get sent to a women’s unit.

“The female prison estate is currently run as a mixed-sex institution. This is because the MoJ policies permit prisoners of the male sex, where they identify as transgender and where they fulfil certain criteria to be allocated to the female estate and held in women’s prisoners, alongside vulnerable female offenders.”

His comments came as peers debated the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, Boris Johnson’s flagship crime and justice legislation.

Baroness Fox of Buckley, a non-affiliated peer, said that the policy “falls under the category of: ‘Has the world gone mad?’”

She added: “There really is no point in this government in issuing strategies and grand words about violence against girls and women if the same government has no qualms about letting rapists share the same confined living quarters as vulnerable women in prison.”

Government policy ‘considers protection for all prisoners in our care’

However, Lord Wolfson of Tredegar, a Conservative frontbencher in the House of Lords, said the idea that the Government was not concerned about rapists in prisons was a “gross mischaracterisation”.

“Our policy is not driven by ideology. It’s driven by compliance with the law of the land and to consider protection for all of the prisoners who are in our care,” he said.

“The policy is that transgender prisoners are allocated to a prison matching their legal gender, but can be held in a prison opposite to their legal gender where otherwise they would present an unmanageable level of risk to other prisoners.

“The current policy, therefore, allows prisoners with GRCs to be held in a prison matching their sex at birth where that is appropriate.”

Trans women ‘housed in male estate’

He added: “I can confirm that there are trans women with GRCs who are now housed in the male estate following the risk assessment process. We manage prisoners with GRCs on a case-by-case basis.

“I suggest that is absolutely right because we want to make sure there are no assaults in any prison by any prisoner on any other prisoner or of course a member of staff.”

The debate came after the High Court ruled that the MoJ policy that allows prisoners to be housed according to their gender identity “irrespective of whether they have taken any legal or medical steps to acquire that gender” was lawful.

A female prisoner, named only as FDJ, challenged the MoJ over the policy, and claimed she had been sexually assaulted by a trans prisoner.

A judge ruled that barring trans women from female prisons would violate their right to live as their chosen gender.