Peever man faces charge of sexual abuse of a minor

A Peever man has been charged federally with sexual abuse of a minor.

Larry Levi Finley III, 25, was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, a date for which has not been set, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is 15 years in custody and a $250,000 fine, fiveyears to life on supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution mayalso be ordered.

Per the release, Finley is accused of knowingly engaging in and attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor who was between 12 and 16 years old between, on or about July 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2021 in Roberts County.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Peever man charged with sexual abuse of a minor