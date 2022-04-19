Pega Releases Inaugural Global Impact Report Highlighting Its Environmental, Social, and Governance Progress

Report demonstrates how Pega is making itself more efficient and sustainable, increasing inclusion and diversity, and supporting its entire ecosystem

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced the release of its first Impact Report. The Report offers a consolidated view of 2021 ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) achievements and programs across the business.

Pega was built on the idea of adaptability. With the world increasingly in flux, Pega and its employees have rallied around regional and global issues to develop solutions and drive positive results for its clients, partners, communities, and each other. Pega’s first Impact Report looks at the company’s corporate and grassroots efforts across three key areas:

Social: Pega supports its people and extended communities through commitments and efforts aligned with its six core values – innovative, engaging, adaptable, inclusive, genuine, and passionate. Accomplishments include:

  • A score of 95 out of 100 with its first-ever submission to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.

  • Charitable contributions to 200+ organizations in 20 countries through its PegaCares social impact program.

  • COVID-19 support efforts in India, including establishing the Resource Emergency Action Care Helpline (REACH), which helped Pega staff and families affected by COVID-19 locate hospital beds and medical supplies.

  • A global network of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – Black@Pega, Pride@Pega, Veterans@Pega, and Women@Pega – which grew to include three new ERGs in 2021 – Asian@Pega, Latinx@Pega, and PwD@Pega (Persons with Disabilities).

  • Two days of paid volunteer time off to support causes of employees’ choice.

  • A Pega-built app allowing employees to submit donation requests for Pega-matched contributions for both global and regional organizations such as Black and Brown Founders, Black Girl Ventures, Doctors without Borders India, and the German Red Cross.

Governance: The company’s corporate governance practices reflect Pega’s commitment to high standards of excellence and compliance for the company as well as its employees, clients, partners, and other stakeholders. Highlights from the report include descriptions of:

  • ESG oversight at the committee, leadership, and Board level.

  • Policies that include guidelines for employees, suppliers, and corporate governance.

  • How Pega assesses risk and engages with external stakeholders.

  • Pega’s approach to building responsibility into its technology, including strong data privacy, accessibility, and its award-winning Ethical Bias Check solution.

Environmental: With a commitment to transparency in sustainability, the company has established reliable monitoring and measuring of its environmental impact. Highlights include:

  • A B- rating on its inaugural CDP Report, outperforming the average C rating for U.S.-based companies.

  • Achieving Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon neutrality in eight key Pega offices.

  • Reducing consumption of single-use plastics by 40%.

  • Powering its Bangalore office with 70% renewable energy.

More information can be found in the full Impact Report at pega.com/impact.

Quotes & Commentary

“Environment, Social, and Governance leadership is becoming increasingly important,” said Ken Stillwell, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, Pegasystems. “We are proud to share how Pega is driving a more efficient and sustainable business, our deep commitment to inclusion and diversity, and how we are supporting our employees, clients, partners, and communities in these remarkable times.”

Supporting Resources

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world’s leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com.

