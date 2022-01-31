Pegasus: India parliament opens amid furore over Pegasus 'lies'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat
India&#39;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends on day three of COP26 on November 02, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.
PM Modi's government is facing fresh allegations of buying Israeli spyware

India's parliament opened amid a political storm over fresh allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government bought Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on its critics.

The New York Times reported on Friday that India acquired Pegasus from Israel as part of a defence deal in 2017.

Similar allegations emerged last year, and the government had denied them.

Opposition parties are now accusing the government of lying to parliament and misleading the house.

The main opposition Congress has called for a "privilege motion" in Parliament - used in instances when members are accused of committing a breach of privilege - against Information and technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for "deliberately misleading the House".

"The government, on the floor of the House, always maintained that it had nothing to do with the Pegasus spyware and it never bought the spyware from the NSO Group... in light of the revelations… it appears that the Modi government has misled the parliament and the Supreme Court," Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote in a letter to the speaker.

The allegations are expected to result in a heated debate as parliament assembles for a joint session of both houses. This comes ahead of the annual budget, which will be tabled on Tuesday, and days before five states go to the polls to elect a new government.

A fresh plea seeking a police investigation has been filed in the Supreme Court, which began an inquiry into the matter when allegations first emerged last year.

What are the allegations?

Last year, Indian media outlet The Wire reported that some 160 Indians, including prominent activists, lawyers and politicians, were spied on using the Pegasus malware.

Pegasus infects iPhones and Android devices, allowing operators to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones.

An investigation by a global consortium of media outlets showed how the malware was used by governments around the world to hack phones of dissidents. The targets' phone numbers were on a database believed to be of interest to clients of Israeli firm NSO.

It's unclear where the list came from or how many phones were hacked - and NSO has denied any wrongdoing. It said the software was intended for tracking criminals and terrorists and was only sold to military, law enforcement and intelligence agencies from countries with good human rights records.

NSO was also accused of cyber attacks against Indian journalists and activists in 2019 - NSO Group denied the allegations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for photographers after NEtanyahu arrived at the Air Force Station in New Delhi on January 14, 2018.
Mr Modi's visit to Israel was followed by a rare trip to India by Mr Netanyahu

But the New York Times reported on Friday that Pegasus and a missile system were the "centerpieces" of a roughly $2bn deal that took place between India and Israel in 2017 when Mr Modi made his first trip to the country. The visit - and a subsequent one by Mr Netanyahu the following year - marked a significant turn in India's relationship with Israel.

The fresh allegations sparked a political storm, with opposition leaders demanding answers from Mr Modi.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of treason, and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of acting "like the enemies of India".

What has Mr Modi 's government's said?

The government has denied that it ordered any unauthorised surveillance.

Last year, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had called the allegations a "sensational" attempt "to malign Indian democracy and its well established institutions" - he told Parliament in September that the government "has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies".

But there has been no statement from Mr Modi or his ministers since the latest allegations emerged. Opposition politicians have questioned the government's "silence" on the issue and demanded that Mr Modi must address the country.

In September, the Supreme Court set up a panel to look into the allegations after the government repeatedly failed to respond to its questions, citing national security. The court had said the government had left it with "no option but to accept the prima facie case made out by the petitioners".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ahead of key polls, India's ruling party revives Hindu-Muslim dispute

    In the streets around a revered religious site in the Indian city of Mathura where a temple and mosque stand side-by-side, the handful of Muslim restaurants that remain are mostly empty or shuttered. A ban on meat last year by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, a Hindu monk who issued the order on religious grounds, has decimated their trade. Now the saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath, up for re-election in key state polls next month, has turned his attention to the temple itself, suggesting he will champion the Hindu cause in a long-running dispute with Muslims over who owns the site.

  • Dearth of Explosive Experts to Drivers Hurt Top Australia Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- From explosives experts to truck drivers, labor shortages are becoming an increasing challenge for mine operators across Western Australia after the state abandoned plans to end Covid-related border controls. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Year

  • Myanmar Generals Face Spiraling Economy, Threat of New Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s coup leader-turned-premier Min Aung Hlaing is grappling with an economy weakened by clashes with armed ethnic groups, foreign investors cutting ties and the threat of more U.S. sanctions as the junta enters its second year of government. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launc

  • Congress in jeopardy of missing shutdown deadline

    Congressional negotiators are in danger of missing the Feb. 18 deadline for passing an omnibus package of the annual appropriations for fiscal 2022.A shutdown is unlikely, but members of the Senate Appropriations Committee from both parties warn that if negotiators blow through the mid-February deadline, it increases the likelihood that Biden will have to settle for a yearlong stopgap funding measure to keep the government open.That would...

  • UK could hit Russian oligarchs with sanctions to deter Ukraine invasion

    Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin face asset freezes and travel bans in a toughening of UK sanctions laws being drawn up to deter an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapse: Bus driver says he is 'Just thankful to be alive.'

    One bus driver picked up an extra shift and wound up on a Pittsburgh bridge as it collapsed. The driver said he's "just thankful to be alive."

  • India may not meet its divestment target even this year

    The Indian government has almost always missed its annual divestment targets. To meet its ambitious target of 1.75 lakh crore rupees ($23.3 billion) for the ongoing financial year, the government has been banking on a stake sale in the country’s largest insurer, the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC. Its initial public offer (IPO) is estimated to fetch Rs1 lakh crore ($13.3 billion).

  • Pelosi is the GOP’s 2022 bogeywoman

    Nancy Pelosi's decision to seek an 18th full term has added a new angle to Republican efforts to win back the House: tying swing-state Democrats to an even bigger Democratic bogeywoman than President Biden.Why it matters: This may be the GOP's last opportunity to capitalize on the presence of Pelosi, a classic California liberal who conservatives love to hate. The speaker struck a deal in 2018 to step down from leadership after two terms, but that may not be soon enough for candidates struggling

  • January 6 criminal prosecutions could extend into 2024 election

    With hundreds of trials still yet to begin, defense lawyers believe some of the January 6 criminal prosecutions will be underway in 2024.

  • New balls please! Coach reveals what Barty needs to win US Open

    Ashleigh Barty's coach believes the world number one will not win the only Grand Slam missing from her resume unless the US Open changes its balls.

  • US: Thousands compete in world's largest charitable ice fishing contest

    Nearly 10,000 anglers from across the United States take part in the world's largest charitable ice fishing contest, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, in the Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Minnesota.

  • ‘I’ve got to be better’: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes blames himself for late collapse in OT loss to Bengals

    Patrick Mahomes has been known as the master of the second-half comeback, but on Sunday he went into a tailspin after halftime against the Bengals.

  • Taliban to reopen public universities closed since takeover

    The Taliban plans to reopen public universities that have been closed since their takeover of Afghanistan last August, Reuters reported, however it's unclear if women will be allowed to attend. The Taliban's acting higher education minister, Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani, announced on Sunday that universities in warmer provinces will reopen on Feb. 2 and schools in the colder areas will reopen on Feb. 26. Haqqani didn't address the question of...

  • Bette Midler hits back at W.Va. governor: 'I'd say his dog's a-- would make a better Governor than him'

    Actress and singer Bette Midler minced no words in telling West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) what she thought of his governing in the state, saying in a fiery tweet on Friday, “I’d say his dog’s a-- would make a better Governor than him!”

  • Shankar the elephant: Plea to send lonely African animal home from India

    A teenager has petitioned a court to release an African elephant living in isolation at an Indian zoo.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch admits his controversial role as a nonbinary character 'backfired' in 'Zoolander 2'

    "I think in this era, my role would never be performed by anybody other than a trans actor," Benedict Cumberbatch said in a recent Variety interview.

  • Chinese ambassador warns of ‘military conflict’ with US over Taiwan

    The Chinese ambassador to the United States this week gave another hawkish warning about growing tensions over Taiwan -- predicting a "military conflict" if Taiwan kept moving toward independence.

  • Stephen Colbert Tells Mehmet Oz Exactly Where To Stick His Senate Campaign

    "The Late Show" host gave the Pennsylvania GOP candidate a very tough pill to swallow.

  • How much snow will New York get Friday and Saturday? See projected inch counts

    The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit parts of New York, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.

  • Star Trek: Prodigy | Star Trek Explained: Starfleet | Paramount+

    Star Trek: Prodigy star Brett Gray (Dal) gives a quick primer on Starfleet, the storied organization with whom the Protostar crew decides to align themselves in Episode 9, "A Moral Star, Part 1." Stream all-new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy on Thursdays, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+.