    Pegasystems: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.7 million in its second quarter.

    The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

    The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 28 cents per share.

    The business software company posted revenue of $227.4 million in the period.

    Pegasystems shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $104.36, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

