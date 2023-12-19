Peggs resident pleads guilty to manslaughter

Dec. 19—MUSKOGEE — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma has announced that Wanda Kay Friday, 53, of Peggs, entered a guilty plea to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Court documents alleged that on Nov. 25, 2022, during a sudden quarrel and in the heat of passion, Friday shot and killed the victim. The crime occurred in Cherokee County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The charges arose from an investigation by the FBI, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

D. Edward Snow, magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea in Muskogee, and ordered completion of a presentence investigation report.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Seaman prosecuted the case.