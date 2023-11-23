Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League holds Black Friday adopt, not shop event

An animal rescue group is urging current and prospective owners to adopt rather than shop for pets this holiday season.

In fact, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is holding a "Adopt, Don’t Shop" event on Black Friday that offers fee-waived adoptions for both cats and dogs. Presented by MetLife Pet Insurance, the opportunity takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the group's adoption center, 3200 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

In addition, the Shaggy Shoppe in the lobby of the Peggy Adams center is granting 25% off all items, "including a variety of leashes, collars, pet beds, treats, toys, and 'Rescue Proud' clothing and accessories."

"Located at , "Peggy Adams has a variety of adorable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens looking for their forever-loving home," the organization said in a statement. "All adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. A $20 rabies fee tag does apply to all Palm Beach County residents adopting a pet. To view available adoptable animals and learn about the adoption process, please visit PeggyAdams.org/Adopt."

Peggy Adams also asked those unable to adopt a pet at this time to "consider donating items from our Wish List." It added: "Items can be purchased through AmazonSmile.com or Chewy.com and shipped directly to Peggy Adams. For more information, please visit PeggyAdams.org/Wish-List."

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League offers Black Friday pet adoption deals