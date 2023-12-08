Dec. 7—The finance board for West Virginia's Public Employees Insurance Agency approved another round of significant premium increases, with union leaders warning that the costs are likely to affect morale.

"There are other places, especially with our borders, where they can go and where the benefit packages are much better," said Elaine Harris, representative at the Communication Workers of America, which represents some state workers like corrections workers and State Police.

"We want to keep the people here. We need them."

https://wvmetronews.com/2023/12/07/peia-finance-board-approves-premium-increases-for-the-coming-year/