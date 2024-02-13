Pekin Council passes state's funding agreement multi-use path project

An approved agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation puts $600,000 in state grant funds in place for the city of Pekin’s Stadium Drive multi-use path project.

The Pekin City Council unanimously passed the resolution to use Illinois Transportation Enhancement Funding for the project during Monday’s meeting.

According to acting Pekin City Manager Seth Ranney, the project’s estimated cost is $700,000, making the city responsible for $100,000.

“This project is to build a ten-foot-wide concrete path (sidewalk) along Stadium Drive to connect Court Street to the football stadium, high school, and the existing bike path to the north of the high school,” Ranney said.

The Council also approved a $75,000 Community Development Block Grant agreement with the homeless service organization Pekin Outreach Initiative to renovate a portion of the Salvation Army Building at 243 Derby St.

Pekin Mayor Mary Burress distributes staff nameplates before Monday's Pekin City Council meeting.

“The purpose of this renovation was to make this portion of the building ADA accessible, so it could be converted into a day shelter for the homeless,” Ranney noted.

In other business:

The Council voted to authorize a default notice with Enviro-Safe Refrigerants, Inc, by a 5-2 vote. The City of Pekin entered into a Private Development Agreement with Enviro-Safe last year for the development of several properties. Enviro-Safe has notified the City that it will not be moving forward with the planned project and desires to terminate the private development agreement and return the property to the city. Council members Rick Hilst and Lloyd Orrick voted against the resolution.

A resolution repealing the City of Pekin policy regarding the City of Pekin Economic Development Advisory Committee Charter passed unanimously. The Council also unanimously approved a resolution rescinding creation of the city’s Infrastructure Improvements Subcommittee of the City of Pekin and an ordinance repealing the city’s Enterprise Fund Transfer Policy.

The Council passed three amendments to the City Code. An ordinance changing the Code for business registration licenses regarding application requirement and an amendment regarding taxation and filing of tax returns for businesses subject to the city’s Food and Beverage Tax passed unanimously. Hilst opposed a Code amendment to prohibit parking within six feet of a residential or public driveway, which passed 6-1.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Pekin's multi-use path project takes another step forward