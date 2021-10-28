Pekin man charged with leading police on chase, OWI

Oct. 27—CLARK COUNTY — A Pekin man is facing multiple felonies after police say he led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday while driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Prentis C. Blackmon Jr., 30, is charged with a level 4 felony for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; a level 6 felony for theft of a firearm; a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement; a level 6 felony for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.

During an initial hearing Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bond set at $10,000 cash only.

Court records show a deputy with the Clark County Sheriff's Office was traveling along Indiana 60 Tuesday when he noticed a car with a broken headlight. The officer's radar showed the car going 67 miles per hour in a 50 mile-per-hour zone and tried to stop the driver, who police later identified as Blackmon.

He said the suspect did not stop but continued driving between 60 and 90 miles per hour as he crossed from Borden into Pekin. The driver then pulled into a driveway on N. Eastern School Drive.

Records say Blackmon exited the car and was taken into custody right away. Police say they found an open container of alcohol in the car as well as a Ruger 9-mm handgun. Blackmon said he had found the gun in some bushes in Louisville but did not say where. A firearm check was run on the weapon, which returned results that it had been reported stolen.

Blackmon was taken to the Clark County jail where officers performed multiple tests to determine whether he was under the influence of any alcohol or controlled substances. Records show he failed several of the tests. He was given a preliminary breath test that showed 0.83% breath alcohol content. A certified test showed he had an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

Blackmon has a pretrial conference set for Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. with a jury trial scheduled Feb. 22.