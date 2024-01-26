Pekin man sentenced to decades in prison for fatal 2022 beating

A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of 53-year-old Pekin man on Halloween in 2022.

Kolby Kincade, 21, of Pekin pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of 53-year-old Richard Wass, who Kincade admitted to beating the day he died. On Friday, Kincade received a 40-year prison sentence.

A neighbor said they witnessed Kincade kicking in the door of Wass's Pekin apartment on Oct. 31, 2022, and then heard yelling.

Kincade would later admit to investigators that he beat Wass, who would later be pronounced dead at the scene by Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley.

A forensic pathologist ruled that Wass's cause of death was blunt force chest trauma.

