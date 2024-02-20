Pekin park getting much needed facelift thanks to state grant

With the help of a $210,500 Open Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant, the Pekin Park District is planning to give one of the city’s neighborhood parks a much-needed facelift.

“The last few years, we have been replacing our neighborhood playgrounds because they are 15 to 20 years old or older,” said Pekin Park District Executive Director Cameron Bettin.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the state is awarding just under $55 million in OSLAD grant money for 111 local park projects statewide.

According to Bettin, the funds awarded to Pekin will be used for improvements to Rotary Park on State Street.

Pekin's Rotary Park at 1115 State Street will be getting some major improvements thanks to a $210,500 Open Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant, part of nearly $55 million in grant money for 111 local park projects across Illinois.

The project involves removing and replacing the playground and the fencing around it, refinishing the basketball court, and installing an ADA-accessible walkway.

“It provides a new playground for the neighboring residents in the area to walk to,” Bettin added. “People can also drive to this park because of the street parking, so it gives residents a chance to check out our other parks in lieu of always coming to Mineral Springs Park. The new walk will provide better accessibility for those with disabilities, older adults and those with strollers.”

Improvements to Rotary Park in Pekin will include a new playground, basketball court and better accessibility for disabled individuals and older adults

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that helps communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects. Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded nearly $585 million for park projects throughout Illinois.

“Since day one as governor, it’s been my mission to support the health and well-being of Illinoisans,” Pritzker said in a news release. “With funding from the OLSAD program, municipalities across Illinois will have the opportunity to expand and improve local neighborhood parks through sport and recreational space, plants, playgrounds, and more. All across Illinois, we’re enhancing our state’s natural beauty and creating safer, healthier, and happier communities.”

Sunlight streams through large trees around a shelter at Rotary Park in Pekin. The park will be completely renovated with funds from a statewide Open Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Pekin park getting major updates thanks to a state grant