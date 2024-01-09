Pekin swears in new city council member to start 2024

The Pekin City Council has a new member.

During Monday’s meeting, the Council approved the appointment of Chris Onken to fill a seat left vacant when former Council member Becky Cloyd resigned last November.

“I’m thrilled to start out the New Year with a full Council,” stated Pekin Mayor Mary Burress. “This is a great positive thing for the City of Pekin.”

The resolution passed 5-1, with Council member Rick Hilst dissenting.

Pekin City Clerk Sue McMillen (right) swears in new Pekin City Council member Chris Onken during Monday's meeting.

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) redevelopment agreements occupied much of Monday’s new business. The Council voted 6-1 to amend a TIF redevelopment agreement with the Center for Prevention of Abuse. The Center entered into a redevelopment agreement with the city in 2022, but delays occurred in the Center’s purchase of property at 121 S. Second St.

“Due to this, the agreement expired, and no costs were incurred by the developer,” said Pekin City Manager John Dossey. “This amended agreement would allow the developer time to acquire the property as well as a more realistic time frame for project completion.”

Hilst also voted against an ordinance authorizing and approving the sale of the city-owned property at 121 S. Second Street to the Center for Prevention of Abuse for $1. The action passed 6-1.

An ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a first amendment to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District redevelopment agreement by and between the City of Pekin and the Center for Prevention of Abuse

Additionally, the Council approved the executions of TIF redevelopment agreements with Todd Erwin for the construction of a single-family residence at 3739 Grandview Court, and with Heidi Edwards for the construction of a single-family home at 170 S. California Rd. The actions passed 5-1-1 and 6-1, respectively. Hilst opposed both agreements and Onken abstained from voting on the first.

In other business, the Council:

Unanimously voted down an ordinance amending the City Code to limit the number of establishments licensed to operate video gaming terminals to 50.

Unanimously passed a resolution adopting a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the city.

Voted 7-0 to award a contract for a demolition of residential structures at 827 Catherine St. to Wayne Litwiller Excavating LLC.

Unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s 2023 Community Development Block Grant program annual action plan. The amendment calls for the reallocation of $75,000 to improve a homeless facility.

Passed a resolution to service three Turboplex blowers at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant for $55,853 by a 7-0 vote.

Approved a resolution to extend the city’s recycling services agreement with GFL until May 1, 2025. The action passed 4-2-1, with Hilst and Council member Lloyd Orrick opposing and Onken abstaining.

