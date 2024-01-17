Pekin woman, 85, dies of hypothermia after falling outside her home, coroner says

An 85-year-old Pekin woman died of hypothermia Tuesday after falling outside of her home, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Burma Bozarth was found unresponsive lying outside of her residence on the 1400 block of 12th Street in Pekin around 5 p.m. A witness said they saw her leaving her home around 8:30 a.m.

Bozarth was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m.

