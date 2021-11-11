Pekin woman faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty in infant's death

PEKIN — A Pekin woman faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to suffocating her infant daughter.

Angel Vanduker, 20, pleaded guilty in Tazewell County Circuit Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 24, 2020, death of her 11-month-old daughter, Nova Tucker.

The plea was "blind," meaning there is no agreement on a sentence. Therefore, when sentenced in January, she faces at least three years and possibly up to 14 years if she's sent to prison. Probation is also an option.

Vanduker remains free on a personal recognizance bond pending that sentencing hearing.

Previously: Pekin woman indicted on infant manslaughter charge

Rescue workers were called to her home on Sept. 21, 2020, for the baby, who was unresponsive. The little girl was taken off life support three days later and pronounced dead. Vanduker initially told police the girl had choked on a waffle, according to court records.

But after the girl's death and learning that rescue workers found no evidence of food, she told police she had grown "frustrated and tired" with trying to get the baby to lie down with her on the couch, according to court records.

Tazewell County crime: What we know so far about the 4 defendants in Mackinaw shooting case

She put a blanket around the little girl and held her head tightly to her chest until the baby stopped squirming, according to court records.

Vankduker dozed off and awoke a short time later to find the infant unresponsive, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Angel Vanduker of Pekin faces 14-year prison term in baby's death