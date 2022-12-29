Pelé, Brazil’s king of the ‘beautiful game’, dies
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died in São Paulo at the age of 82.
Pelé, considered by many the greatest soccer player of all time and one of the world’s most popular athletes for decades, died Thursday in his native Brazil after battling colon cancer. He was 82. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death today, according to the Associated Press. Pelé had been in the hospital for several […]
One of Pelé's daughters said Wednesday she and her family are enduring moments of sadness and despair as the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great's hospitalization nears one month. The three-time World Cup winner's cancer has advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein hospital recently said he's under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” Pelé was admitted to the Sao Paulo facility on Nov. 29.
Sigourney Weaver returns in a new, younger role in the "Avatar" sequel. She hopes playing 14-year-old Kiri will send a message about Hollywood ageism.
India is following in the European Union's footsteps by requiring mobile devices sold in the country to have the USB-C charging port by March 2025.
The committee already voted to make public six years of Trump's tax returns.
The long-awaited release of former president Donald Trump's tax returns is expected Friday.
A turbulent melt-river pours a million tons of water a day into a moulin, where it flows down through the ice to ultimately reach the ocean. Ted GiffordsI’m standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A milewide section of glacier front has fractured and is collapsing into the ocean, calving an immense iceberg. Seracs, giant columns of ice the height of three-story houses, are being tossed around like dice. And the previously submer
An Irish tourist who was born in New Zealand died while trying to take a selfie on Thailand’s “death railway.” Patrick Ward, 45, fell to his death from a moving train in Kanchanaburi province in western Thailand on Tuesday. Ward reportedly opened the door of the train to take a selfie.
NASAOn Dec. 15, NASA and its astronauts faced a scary situation when a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station sprung a massive coolant leak, shortly before a spacewalk was set to commence by a pair of Russian cosmonauts. The crew on board is safe and not in any immediate danger, but two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut were supposed to use the Soyuz vehicle to return back to Earth early next year. With the spacecraft’s status in limbo, NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s sp
During a visit to Venus Williams’ house, Serena Williams showed off her sister's impressive collection of tennis trophies, including one doubles prize she didn't remember.
Consolidated News PicturesOne might think that Johnny Depp would be on his best behavior following his massive public trial earlier this year. But the actor is reportedly back to his formerly reported professional peccadillos on the set of his comeback project, Jeanne du Barry—formerly titled La Favorite.Actor Bernard Montiel shared rumors from the set of the upcoming film on the French talk show Touche pas à mon poste! (Don’t Touch My TV Set!) in October, in a panel interview that’s recently be
SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. Widely regarded as one of soccer's greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team. In the conversation about soccer's greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pele.
The ship is one of the “best-preserved” wooden wrecks in the world, researchers said.
Insider's reporter expected Aspen, Colorado, to be expensive, but didn't realize how pricey everyday things like coffee shops and dog food would be.
An injury-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain over modest Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday after Neymar had been sent off.
He is remembered for hosting "The Denny McKeown Gardening Show" and his famous three-step fertilizer program.