Peloton recalls treadmills after a 6-year-old died and 29 other kids were injured

A month after pushing back against the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s warning about its Tread+ treadmills, Peloton recalled 125,000 of the treadmills and 6,450 Tread treadmills in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem with the $4,300 Tread+ treadmills, as stated in Wednesday’s USCPSC alert: “Adult users, children, pets and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death.”

And that potential tragedy was a reality for a 6-year-old who died in that manner. The alert also says Peloton “has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.”

As for the $2,500 Tread treadmills: “The touchscreen on the treadmill can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers.”

That alert says Peloton has received 18 reports of touchscreens loosening, six of them coming off entirely and “abrasions, minor cuts and bruises” in Canada and the United Kingdom.

“While Peloton initially refused to recall the Tread+ despite calls for a recall from the CPSC, members of Congress and consumer groups including KID (Kids In Danger); we applaud them for doing the right thing now by taking responsibility and recalling this product,” said a statement from Nancy Cowles, executive director of Kids In Danger. “Considering the demographics of Peloton users, it was clear that children would be around the product and the danger might not be clear to their parents. Designing safety into a product is always more effective than warnings.”

Cowles noted that when KID contacted Peloton about a commercial with an infant sleeping in an environment that wasn’t safe, Peloton pulled the commercial and “we believe today’s action shows that they are committed to child safety in the future.”

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” Peloton CEO John Foley said in a statement. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.

“Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills.”

Recalled Peloton Tread+ treadmill

Peloton is also taking the full economic hit, offering refunds for the Tread+, refund or repair for the Tread. This covers model No. TR01 of the Tread+, originally sold as Peloton Tread in September 2018, but renamed Tread+ last September; and model No. TR02 of the Tread.

The recall alert says if Tread+ customers don’t want a refund, it will move the treadmill to a room where children or pets can’t get to it. The alert also said Peloton is implementing safety software that automatically locks the treadmill after each use and requires a four-digit passcode to resume use.

Recalled Peleton Tread Treadmill

To contact Peloton for a refund, repair or answers about this recall, call 844-410-0141, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, or 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on weekends.

“We thank the CPSC for being so tenacious in seeking an effective recall and we appreciate that Peloton, though it took too long, changed course and worked with the CPSC to recall the Tread+ today,” stated Rachel Weintraub, legislative director and general counsel with the Consumer Federation of America. “We call on the CPSC and Peloton to take all steps possible to ensure that consumers are notified of the recall and that all recalled treadmills are removed from homes.”

