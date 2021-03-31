Pelham man arrested for child porn

Mar. 31—PELHAM, N.H. — A 20-year-old Pelham man remains held without bail on child pornography-related charges after police in two towns worked to execute a search warrant leading to his arrest, according to a statement from Pelham police.

Riley LeBlanc was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of child sexual images and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to police.

LeBlanc's arrest Tuesday came two weeks after Pelham detectives investigated a tip received from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, culminating in police obtaining further evidence that identified LeBlanc as their suspect, according to the statement.

LeBlanc was arrested at a home on Crosby Lane in Londonderry on Tuesday by Londonderry police, according to the Pelham Police Department. His arrest took place without incident.

During the arrest, Londonderry police seized electronics, but Pelham police Capt. Anne Perriello would not specify the nature of the electronics or go into detail as to how they fit into the investigation.

LeBlanc was ordered held without bail at his arraignment at Hillsborough Superior Court on Wednesday, she said.