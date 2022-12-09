Pelham man charged in drug trafficking investigation

Dec. 9—PELHAM, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced one arrest Thursday in connection with what they describe as a drug trafficking network in Pelham.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff's Office arrested Lucius Williams, age 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the GBI reported in a press release. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail.

On Oct. 3, Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro, according to the press release. When the deputy approached, he could smell marijuana coming from inside the car. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. The deputy searched the car and found about 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The driver, Willie George Williams, of Pelham, and the passenger, Kerry Dewayne Tucker, of Camilla, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed the methamphetamine was destined for Lucius Williams in Pelham, the GBI said.

On Nov. 10, Crisp County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord, the GBI said. The car was occupied by Roger Fairbank, age 41, of Pelham, and Brandie Willis, age 36, of Ochlocknee. When questioned during the traffic stop, Fairbank and Willis had different statements about who the vehicle belonged to and where they were going. A K-9 unit was deployed after the driver refused to consent to a vehicle search. The K-9 tracked a positive alert on the car that resulted in the deputy finding cash and about 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both Fairbank and Willis were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed this methamphetamine was destined for Williams too, the GBI said.

Investigators received information that Williams was distributing methamphetamine from his car wash business in Pelham, the GBI said.

On Dec. 2, the GBI SWRDEO, Pelham Police Department, and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office executed three search warrants in Pelham:

—264 E. Railroad St., a car wash business owned and operated by Williams. Williams was in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and arrested there, the GBI said.

—305-A Everett St., a home frequented by Williams. Approximately four pounds of suspected methamphetamine was seized.

—261 Palmer St., Williams' home.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney's Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, the Americus Police Department, and the Crisp County Sheriff's Office and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.