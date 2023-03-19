Pelham man charged after truck hits pole in Hudson

Mar. 19—A Pelham man has been charged with driving under the influence after Hudfson police say he crashed a truck into a utility pole on Bush Hill Road Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday Hudson police and fire personnel responded to the area of 115 Bush Hill Road for a report of a single vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2022 Nissan Titan that had gone off the roadway and into a telephone pole. The driver of the Nissan was identified by Hudson police as Martin Maguire, 63, of Pelham.

Hudson police claim Maguire was traveling southbound on Bush Hill Road when the truck went off the right side of the roadway and into a telephone pole.

Maguire was evaluated on scene by the Hudson Fire Department and refused transport to a hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicle, police said.

A portion of Bush Hill Road near the rash site was closed for approximately nine hours while crews worked to restore the damage to the pole, police said in a release.

"Through the investigation, information was developed that Maguire was operating the vehicle while under the influence," Hudson police said in a press release.

Maguire was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment at the 9th Circuit District Court in Nashua on March 30.