Pelham man killed in OHRV crash in Hudson

Feb. 2—A Pelham man was killed when he lost control of his four-wheeler in Hudson late Thursday night.

The man, whose identity was not released until his family can be notified, was operating an off-highway recreational vehicle on private property when the accident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The vehicle apparently struck a log on a downhill section of the trail, causing the machine to roll over and land on the operator, officials said. Another rider called 911 for help.

Emergency responders provided medical care at the scene but could not revive the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Fish and Game said the crash is still being investigated, but the primary contributing factors appear to be alcohol and trail conditions. The agency said in a statement that the incident is a reminder to all to never drink alcohol while operating a motorized vehicle, and to always wear safety equipment.