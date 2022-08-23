Pelham man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a child

Aug. 23—A former Pelham resident pleaded guilty to molesting a friend's daughter more than a decade ago, and was sentenced to state prison on Monday.

Chad Nale pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison on Monday, when a Hillsborough Superior Court judge in Nashua approved a plea agreement. Nale could be released after eight years if he completes a sex offender-rehabilitation program in prison.

Emotional victim-impact statements, read by a victim-witness advocate and a Hillsborough County prosecutor to a nearly-empty courtroom in Nashua, detailed the impact of the abuse on the victim who said nothing for 10 years, and on her family. The victim and her family did not attend the proceedings.

The victim was under 10 when Nale abused her. In a statement from her mother, it wasn't until a health class in school that she understood what happened to her to be sexual assault. She said nothing until she was 17 and sent a text message to Nale, asking him for money in exchange for her continued silence. The prosecutor said the victim didn't really have a plan for the money, that it was an impulsive decision.

Nale's defense attorney said Nale had spent years waiting to be arrested for the abuse, waiting for the day when he would come home to see police cars in his driveway. He slowly withdrew from civic life in town — so as not to embarrass any organizations he was associated with when he was arrested, Nale's defense attorney said.

So when the victim texted him, Nale's attorney said he turned himself in to Pelham police. Pelham police said at the time they had located Nale at a hotel.

Nale had been a close friend of the victim's father. The families lived near each other and for years shared weekend pizza nights, birthday parties and children's sleepovers. All those memories are tainted now, the victim's mother wrote in her statement.