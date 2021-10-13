Pelham police sergeant records meteor on cruiser camera

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Oct. 13—PELHAM — A fast-acting Pelham police sergeant was able to turn on his cruiser's dashboard camera and capture a fireball falling through the sky.

The short video clip taken Oct. 6 at 12:45 a.m. was posted on the police department's social media pages.

A Pelham police spokesperson said Sgt. Ronald Page was patrolling Route 38 at the time. He was checking the parking lot at 122 Bridge Street when he turned, saw the meteor and reached for the cruiser's built-in recording system.

Page wasn't the only one to spot something in the sky that night. According to the American Meteor Society, a nonprofit scientific group that documents reported sightings, at least 20 others saw the meteor in five states.

A timeline on the group's website reports the first sighting at 11:30 p.m. in Bedford, Massachusetts, followed by others just outside of Boston and in Andover at 12:40 a.m.

Someone in Sandown made their own report at 12:45 a.m. — about the same time as Page — followed by a skygazer in Derry three minutes later.

The last sighting reported to the society on Oct. 6 was at 1 a.m. in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cassidy Rainwater case: Sheriff waits for lab results before ‘possible other charges’

    “We’ve chased a lot of rabbits down rabbit holes that ended up nowhere ...,” the Dallas County sheriff said.

  • Can lab-made coffee pass the taste test?

    The multibillion-dollar coffee industry faces high demand and numerous agricultural sustainability challenges.But Finnish scientists say they have successfully produced coffee cells in a lab that they say are on the way to tasting like the real thing.Heikki Aisala of the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.(SOUNDBITE)(English) VTT RESEARCH SCIENTIST IN CHARGE OF THE EVALUATION, HEIKKI AISALA, SAYING: "There is a noticeable roasted odor and depending on the roast level it can also be quite fruity, quite green, quite honey-like actually, surprisingly."Could this become the sustainable alternative to traditional coffee?(SOUNDBITE)(English) VTT RESEARCH TEAM LEADER, HEIKO RISCHER, SAYING: "We propose an alternative process here. We skip the farming part and we use plant cell cultures instead. So actually real coffee cell cultures but they're not generated in the field but instead we're growing them in bioreactors."That’s Heiko Rischer, the leader of the VTT research team."The main idea with all these processes, basically using the cellular agriculture to substitute agriculture commodities, is of course to have a better sustainable process.”And the sustainability challenges for coffee are numerous.Not only are many farmers throughout the world’s coffee-growing belt experiencing the negative effects from climate change, the high demand for coffee also means more acreage is required to produce enough beans, which leads to deforestation. (SOUNDBITE) (English) DOCTOR AARON DAVIS, BOTANIST, SAYING: "A decade ago we were talking about the impact of climate change and what it might mean and now climate change is front and center for the coffee industry because we're seeing, throughout the tropical coffee belt, farmers being impacted by climate change, increasing temperatures but also more erratic rainfall and increased drought."VTT’s process is localized to its laboratory.Cell cultures floating in bioreactors filled with a nutrient medium are used to produce a variety of animal- and plant-based products including coffee.(SOUNDBITE)(English) VTT RESEARCH SCIENTIST IN CHARGE OF THE EVALUATION, HEIKKI AISALA, SAYING: "At the moment we have different roast levels and different roast parameters in our coffees and now we of course want to see is there a discernible difference and in what direction does it go? So for example the hypothesis goes that when you increase the roasting temperature or roasting duration, the bitterness and roasted odor intensity increases."But does it pass the taste test?(SOUNDBITE)(English) VTT RESEARCH SCIENTIST IN CHARGE OF THE EVALUATION, HEIKKI AISALA, SAYING: "Not like of course 100%. It tastes like a combination of different types of coffees but of course we're not there yet with the like the commercial variety. But it certainly does resemble coffee at the moment."In Europe, the lab-grown coffee would need to be approved as a Novel Food by the European Commission before being marketed.But Satu, a barista at a downtown Helsinki coffee shop, thinks people will be into it.(SOUNDBITE)(English) BARISTA, SATU (SURNAME NOT GIVEN) SAYING: "Well, that's quite a question. I think some day of course because I think we're going that way because of all the natural coffee sources vanishing, so we have to move along. But yes, I think when they come and if it tastes (good) and it's like the aroma is coffee based, so why not? I think it's possible."

  • Cranberries Are for So Much More Than Sauce—Try These 7 Home Remedies

    These cranberry home remedies are expert-backed and will help to boost your health year-round. From a cranberry smoothie to a scalp treatment, try these ideas.

  • Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date

    Federal judges heard arguments Wednesday about whether an Alabama inmate had the mental capacity to understand the paperwork setting up his planned execution next week, with a defense lawyer arguing the man's cognitive deficiencies warranted disability assistance. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal by Willie B. Smith III, who was convicted of a woman's 1991 kidnap and killing. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Oct. 21 in the death of Sharma Ruth Johnson, 22.

  • Zendaya says all of her custom Valentino dresses have a hidden detail inside

    Zendaya recently spoke with InStyle about everything from her acting career to the time she wore a mullet on the red carpet.

  • Overdose Unknown: How Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Is Working to Solve a Growing Marijuana Overdose Problem

    Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash Many people today remain unaware of the risks an overdose of marijuana carries. In fact, some people don’t believe overdosing on cannabis to be possible. For many, even talking about marijuana overdose conjures up images of disingenuous scare-tactic campaigns from the days of old. But while it’s true that responsible marijuana use is an enjoyable way for many to relax or socialize, overdosing is, in fact, very real. The medical term for it is “acute cannabinoid

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Los Gatos Mom Accused Of Partying With Young Teens, Sex, Booze

    A Los Gatos mom is accused of throwing wild parties for teens where alcohol and underage sex were rampant. Maria Cid Medina tells us she bullied and coerced the youngsters and reveals deadly incidents caught on video.

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Authorities arrested a father in Florida whose toddler found his handgun stored in a 'Paw Patrol' backpack and used it to kill their mother

    Shamaya Lynn was in a Zoom call for work when her toddler shot her in the head, killing her. Police arrested her boyfriend who owned the gun.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • TikTok shows man, woman escorted from bathroom after suspected sex at Panthers-Eagles game

    Video shows police handcuffing the two people clad in green Philly gear. Here’s what we know.

  • TikTok sleuths think Brian Laundrie is hiding in a bunker under his parents' backyard

    Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.

  • Josh Duggar's latest motions in child pornography case denied by court: Here's why

    Josh Duggar's latest attempts to suppress statements and photos in his child pornography case were unsuccessful and the U.S. District Court overseeing his case is explaining why.