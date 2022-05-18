Pelham prosecutor to take over case involving Salem official

May 18—SALEM, N.H. — A Pelham attorney will take over prosecuting the domestic violence case against D.J. Bettencourt, a Salem Budget Committee member and deputy commissioner at the New Hampshire insurance department.

Bettencourt, 38, was arrested May 5 after his wife reported to police that she had been assaulted by her husband in their Salem home.

Longtime Salem Prosecutor Jason Grosky notified the clerk of court Wednesday that, "In an overabundance of caution and to avoid any appearance of conflict, and at the discretion of the Chief of Police, my office has asked another prosecuting agency to see through the prosecution of this case brought by the Salem Police Department."

Chief Joel Dolan said Wednesday that he thought it was best to move the case out of his department's purview entirely.

The decision, however, came after a court hearing May 12, when a newly hired second Salem prosecutor represented the state.

Attorney Timothy Prather joined Salem after nine years as an assistant district attorney in Lawrence District Court. His first day of work in Salem was May 2, three days before Bettencourt's arrest.

Dolan's request now puts Attorney Brendan Carroll of the Pelham Police Department at the helm of the state's case moving forward.

The alleged victim, Shannon Bettencourt, submitted a letter to the court following her husband's arrest, stating that though the situation in question turned physical, she was tired, emotional and wanted an argument to end, so she resorted to calling police.

She intended for her husband to be removed from their home for a night, she said, but criminal charges against him remain.

D.J. Bettencourt has spent most of his adult life in public office.

He was the nation's youngest House Majority Leader at 20 years old and held various positions, including Gov. Chris Sununu's policy director from 2017 to 2021, before his appointment by the governor to the state insurance position last year.

State Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs Michael Garrity said Bettencourt was put on paid leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.