Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) as a highly attractive investment with its 5.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

See our latest analysis for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

pe
pe

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 33%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 608% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 9.2% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with Pelikan International Corporation Berhad.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Pelikan International Corporation Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • DPS fires contractor with Welcome Stadium renovation

    The fate of Dayton Public Schools’ Welcome Stadium is in limbo after the school district fired the company hired to renovated the facility.

  • Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Molson Coors Beverage Company Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. You can find related slides on the Investor Relations page of Molson Coors website. Our speakers today are Gavin Hattersley, President and […]

  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Public Storage Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions […]

  • Returns On Capital At Enviro-Hub Holdings (SGX:L23) Have Stalled

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Shamali and I am your event operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to today’s conference, Public Service Enterprise Group’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference […]

  • Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Westlake Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks you will be invited […]

  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Clay Bilby: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Palo Alto Networks Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I am Clay Bilby, Head of Palo Alto Networks Investor Relations. Please note that this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, […]

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Paula, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to […]

  • Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2023 Ryan Weispfenning: Good morning. I am Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations. Welcome to Minnesota where signs of spring are in the air. I appreciate that you are joining us today for Medtronic’s Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Video Webcast. […]

  • Warren Buffett Swears by This 1 Index Fund (and It Could Help Make You a Millionaire)

    Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors in the world, so when he gives advice, it often pays to listen. While everyone's investing strategy will differ based on personal preferences, there's one type of index fund that Buffett has long recommended. This fund can fit into any portfolio, it requires next to no effort on your part, and it could even help you become a millionaire: the S&P 500 index fund.

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Owns Just 6 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has generated annualized returns of 17% since 2004.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 61% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical developments, and concerns about the near-term economic outlook have combined to create broad-based selling pressures for growth stocks. Many strong companies with tremendous long-term expansion potential have suffered big valuation pullbacks in conjunction with this trend. While it's impossible to say when exactly the next bull-market phase will begin, putting your money behind the best of today's beaten-down growth stocks and holding for the long term could be a path to life-changing returns.

  • AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    These artificial intelligence-powered growth stocks could help patient investors turn a profit in the market.

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTuber calls out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are under heavy pressure today. The healthcare REIT's stock was down by 8.3% as of 12:02 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the opening bell, Medical Properties Trust released its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Diamond Sports Group adds to C-suite as clock ticks toward bankruptcy

    Diamond added to its C-Suite the day after the CEO of its parent company, Sinclair, said Diamond was “becoming increasingly independent."