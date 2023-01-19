Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PELIKAN) 982% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) share price is 54% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 1.9% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 15% in three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

See our latest analysis for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad boasted truly magnificent EPS growth in the last year. While that particular rate of growth is unlikely to be sustained for long, it is still remarkable. So we're unsurprised to see the share price gaining ground. We're real advocates of letting inflection points like this guide our research as stock pickers.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Dive deeper into Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

But note: Pelikan International Corporation Berhad may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here