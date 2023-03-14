Pell City man charged in Ragland shooting deaths

Mar. 14—A Pell City man has been charged in connection with the death of two people in Ragland Monday night, and "is being detained," according to a press release, in connection with two shooting deaths in Birmingham earlier in the night.

Daniel P. Watson, 28, of Pell City, has been arrested and charged with capital murder, and an additional count of murder with a gun.

In the Ragland case, police responded to a call on Ivy Drive just after midnight early Tuesday morning.

A female victim, Amber L. Manning, 37, of Ragland, was located and pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. Another gunshot victim, Timothy R. Davidson, 62, of Ragland, was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham where he later died.

The relation of the Ragland victims are not known at this time.

The news release stated that Watson "is being detained" in connection with two additional homicides in Birmingham earlier last night prior to his alleged involvement with the shootings in Ragland.

Authorities gave limited information on the two cases' link to one another and gave no answer as to the motive behind the shootings at the two locations or if this was a random attack.

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray stated in the release that numerous agencies assisted in processing the scene and gave thanks to those agencies which include Leeds, Birmingham, Ragland, and Wattsville Fire.

