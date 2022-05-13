Pella lawyer suspended over lying to police

May 13—DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday suspended the law license of a Pella attorney for six months.

The suspension affirms the recommendation made by the grievance commission after Andrew Gatton Aeilts was charged with drunken driving and making a false report to the police. Aeilts will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement until the conclusion of the sixth month period.

"Honesty is the hallmark of the legal profession," Iowa Supreme Court Justice Dana Oxley wrote in a unanimous decision. "It should go without saying that misrepresenting facts to a court and to law enforcement violates the rules of professional conduct Iowa attorneys take an oath to uphold."

Aeilts, who has practiced law since 2015, was arrested in August 2018. He was charged with malicious prosecution and filing a false police report.

On Aug. 21, 2018, Aeilts received a call from a client's father seeking the return of a $400 retainer fee, according to court documents. The father, who recorded the call unbeknownst to Aeilts, used an expletive toward the attorney, calling him a clown and stating he was going to file an ethics complaint.

After the call, Aeilts contacted the Pella Police Department to claim the father had threatened to assault him. During the investigation, police contacted the father who provided them with a recording of the call showing he made no such threat.

On the malicious prosecution charge, Aeilts entered an Alford guilty plea, where a defendant accepts the ramifications of a guilty plea without attesting to committing the crime. The charge of filing a false report was dismissed during sentencing.

During sentencing, Aeilts was found by the Iowa Disciplinary Board to have misrepresented his experience to the court. Despite having represented clients in at least 22 criminal matters with charges including harassment and assaults, he told the court he was not aware of the elements of a harassment charge. Aeilts told the court that he made the report initially to charge the father with harassment and obtain a restraining order, according to court documents.

Aeilts was fined $315 and sentenced to three days in jail. The disciplinary board found he provided the judge with "false representations of material facts" which the judge relied on for sentencing.

Less than a month after the phone call, Aeilts was arrested for drunk driving after he drove his vehicle off the roadway and through a cornfield. He was charged with operating while under the influence and submitted a breath sample that indicated a 0.122 percent blood alcohol concentration, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Aeilts later pled guilty to the charge of OWI. He completed one year of supervised probation, paid a civil penalty of $1,300, completed 15 hours of community service work and paid all other fees. The case has since been expunged from his record.

Aeilts challenged the six-month suspension as excessive, arguing a 30-day suspension would be more appropriate. However, the Iowa Supreme Court found it to be consistent with similar cases, and also found the Aeilts made multiple violations of conduct rules in separate incidents.

Oxley wrote that Aeilts's actions took resources from law enforcement and the court, threatened the liberty of the man he filed a false report against, and negatively reflected on the reputation of the bar as a whole.

"We typically impose a longer suspension where there is harm and multiple violations," Oxley noted. "Therefore, we agree with the commission's and the board's recommendations that Aeilts's license should be suspended for six months."

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Oskaloosa Herald and the Ottumwa Courier. He can be reached at kocker@oskyherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.