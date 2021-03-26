Pellet gun recovered after report of fight in North Mankato

Mar. 26—NORTH MANKATO — Police are investigating a disturbance involving a sledgehammer, a brick and a pellet gun Friday morning in a North Mankato mobile home park.

North Mankato officers were called to a report of four people fighting in the street just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Kingsway Drive. The initial report indicated one person was holding a sledgehammer and a brick had been thrown, according to a North Mankato Police Department news release. While officers were en route, a caller reported someone also had an assault rifle.

Officers located four people involved and an air-powered rifle. An investigation is ongoing.

Dakota Meadows Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident.