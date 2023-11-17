Pellet guns fired from moving cars in spate of Derry attacks

Gerry Bradley - BBC News NI
·2 min read

The police are investigating 14 pellet gun attacks in Londonderry, most of which were launched from moving cars.

They happened in the city centre over a three-week period up until 10 November.

One victim, Thomas Sweeney, said he felt an "excruciating pain" after being targeted at the end of October.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they had taken action against a number of people suspected of involvement in the incidents.

Two have been issued with community resolution notices for assault and disorderly behaviour and another was cautioned for assault.

"The majority of these report the use of what was described as a 'BB or pellet gun' fired from moving vehicles," a PSNI spokesperson said, adding that pellet guns could cause "serious injury".

Pellet or BB guns are not illegal but it can be a criminal offence to use them to cause injury or damage to property.

Most of the recent attacks happened in and around the city centre area, including Foyle Street, Waterloo Street, the Diamond, Strand Road, Queens Quay and William Street.

Musician Thomas Sweeney was targeted in Foyle Street at the end of October as he and band mates were loading up after a gig.

He said a pellet gun was aimed at him from a passing car.

"I just felt this excruciating pain on my right ear," he said.

"I wasn't sure what had actually happened initially. But one of the friends who was with me says, 'You just got shot with a pellet gun'."

Mr Sweeney said he could hear the "click click" of the pellet gun as the car passed, while one of his friends saw the weapon being aimed at him.

He said that a short time later, a friend he was with saw a pellet gun being used to target him from a different car.

"I just can't believe that someone would fire it [a pellet gun] and also then point it at your head. I mean, what are they thinking?

"It might sound funny to people but I am just so thankful that I wasn't facing that car, because if that pellet had hit me in the eye I have no doubt that it could potentially have been life-altering.

"I would say it was about a foot-and-a-half, two feet away from me when it was discharged."

