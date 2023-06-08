Pellets shot at a Dorchester School may be connected to a Quincy traffic stop and TikTok

Two guns found during a traffic stop in Quincy may be connected to a pellet gun shooting at a Dorchester school.

On Monday the Richard J Murphy School was reportedly shot at with pellets from a passing car while children were outside on the school’s playground.

In fact, the only way Boston Police found out was from watching the local news on Tuesday morning.

The police report obtained by b25 states:

“(The) Officer became aware of an incident via the news involving a BB Gun being fired into the school yard at the Richard J Murphy school yesterday afternoon.”

The police report says the school notified school safety only not Boston Police stating:

“911 was never called and the BPD school unit was never notified of this incident.”

According to the Boston Police report, it was about 12:30 pm on Monday during recess when students saw a black Tesla come down Popes Hill, roll down the window and take a couple of shots at the schoolyard. Students did report it to teachers but were not able to get the license plate or a description of the people inside that car.

The Murphy School did send home a letter to parents which says in part:

“This afternoon, it was reported to school staff that an individual unknown to Boston Public Schools discharged what appeared to be pellets from a pellet gun, which were found near the perimeter of school grounds by members of the school community. No students or staff sustained injuries as a result of the incident.” - Courtney Sheppeck, Principal

On Tuesday morning the BPD officer investigating added this curious coincidence to his report:

“The Officer was notified by a C-11 Detective of a motor vehicle stop made by Quincy PD on Sunday June 4th involving a black sedan Tesla, where two pellet guns were found, which matched the description from this incident.”

Pellets were found on the playground. Boston Public Schools thinks this may be part of a TikTok challenge. They say a similar incident happened at the Roosevelt school back in December.

