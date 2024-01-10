Pellston man arrested after guns go missing from Cheboygan County home

A 24-year-old Pellston man was arrested this week on several larceny charges.

PELLSTON — A 24-year-old Pellston man was arrested this week on several larceny charges after a Cheboygan County resident reported several firearms missing from his home.

In a release from the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, Undersheriff Josh Ginop announced Chase William Weatherwax was arrested on Jan. 8 following an investigation.

Investigators found that Weatherwax had allegedly taken firearms from a residence. He then sold the firearms to different Emmet County gun dealers while claiming they belonged to him.

Ginop said he believes the crimes took place over the last two months.

“We believe other firearms may have been stolen from other victims and we are following those leads now,” Ginop said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing in both Cheboygan and Emmet counties.

Weatherwax has been arraigned on six counts of larceny of a firearm, each count being a five-year felony, and one count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony. His bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety. His next scheduled court date is for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Harbor Springs Police Department and Straits Area Narcotics Team assisted in the investigation.

