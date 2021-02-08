Pelosi accused of hypocrisy over her own Capitol security rules
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., reacts on 'The Story' to accusations that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has broken her own Capitol security measures.
A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud itself was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors said Rudy Giuliani was hired as a consultant to attract investors. David Correia, 45, was sentenced remotely by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan. The judge cited Correia's lesser role in the fraud scheme — he was charged alongside co-defendant Lev Parnas — and medical issues that might make his time in prison more challenging as he granted requests for leniency. He also ordered Correia to pay back the roughly $43,000 he received illegally, as well as over $2 million in restitution.
House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15/hour. Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2025. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed. Here's the details on the federal min wage increase Democrats are going to try to include in their covid relief bill: Raised to $9.50 w/in 3 months; $15 by 2025, indexed thereafter. Tipped wage disappears by 2027.Via House @EdLaborCmte, which is marking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/aNMnTdgJf0 — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) February 8, 2021 A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. The CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of budget reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/YyTEYkOugX — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou DobbsLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance
South African Covid variant 'not likely to become dominant' Britons vaccinated against virus could get QR codes to travel Care home visits 'must resume in March', say charities Q&A: Ask your questions on the South African variant and jabs at work Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Experts believe coronavirus is becoming an "endemic" disease, a leading epidemiologist has said. Professor David Heymann, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, was asked on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme if people were going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus circulating. Prof Heymann replied: "It certainly seems like that in the shorter term, and probably in the long term as well. "Most experts believe that this disease is now becoming endemic, but the good thing is that we have many tools including vaccines with which we can deal with this virus." Drawing a comparison with the spread of HIV/Aids, he added: "We've learned to live with it, as we'll learn to live with this infection as well." Meanwhile the World Health Organisation (WHO) investigators in Wuhan are set to give an update on their findings this morning. Follow the latest updates below.
Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with Oxford University appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19.That's based on early data from a trial.The study from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University showed the vaccine had significantly reduced efficacy against the variant, according to a Financial Times report.The so-called British, South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants are among those currently most concerning for scientists and health experts.These appear to spread more swiftly than others.The newspaper said that none of the trial participants - of which there were over 2,000 - had been hospitalized or died. However, AstraZeneca said it's not been able to properly ascertain the vaccine's effect against severe disease and hospitalization-- given that the subjects were predominantly young healthy adults.The company said it believed its vaccine could protect against severe disease, given that the neutralizing antibody activity was equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated protection.While thousands of individual changes have arisen as the virus mutates into new variants, only a tiny minority are likely to be important or change the virus in a significant way - according to the British Medical Journal.
If a state refuses to enforce an executive action, it could prompt a messy court fight
A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.
Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer wasn't exactly his first choice — he's not known for taking on high-profile federal cases. Still, Bruce Castor is ready to defend the man he calls "the nicest guy in the world," and isn't anticipating it'll be very hard, he tells The Washington Post. Castor, the former district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was tapped to defend Trump just a week ago, after the former president's first team of lawyers quit. But Castor thought he actually had the job weeks earlier. His cousin Stephen Castor was the House Republicans' counsel during Trump's first impeachment, and he had asked Castor if he was interested in the job back on Jan. 17. Castor was of course interested; though he still has never met Trump, he voted for him, and said he has had nothing but "delightful" interactions with him since getting the role. The late addition left Castor with barely a week to prepare for the trial. "I would have liked the extra two weeks of preparation time," he told the Post. After all, since leaving public service, Castor has been focused on medical malpractice, personal injury, and "people falsely accused in Me Too cases where their reputations were ruined," he said. He's probably most famous for not prosecuting Bill Cosby in 2005, when Andrea Constand accused him of sexual assault. But as Castor tells the Post, he doesn't find Trump's case "particularly complicated." He's "enormously proud" of the defense he and fellow lawyer David Schoen drew up in response to the House impeachment managers' charge of incitement of insurrection, even if it did misspell the name of the United States. And as long as the whole thing doesn't "get bogged down with everyone wanting to ask questions," Castor said he's ready to succinctly "get it done and go home." Read more about Castor's defense plan at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou DobbsLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.
The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough as VA secretary by a vote of 87-7 on Monday. McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.
No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal. "Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'" Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next. One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearanceWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished China a happy Lunar New Year on Tuesday, but said she will not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer. Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with "relevant countries" about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its huge neighbour.
Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.
Republican John Cox formally opened his campaign for California governor Monday with a TV ad depicting his leading GOP rival as a political twin of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and promising to work for lower housing costs and new jobs. The 30-second ad airing statewide marks the official kickoff of his second campaign for the state's top job, after Cox finished behind Newsom in their 2018 matchup. Cox will be a candidate in the proposed recall election that threatens to oust Newsom this year, if it qualifies for the ballot, or will run against Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.
"In just a few weeks, lawsuits and legal threats from a pair of obscure election technology companies have achieved what years of advertising boycotts, public pressure campaigns, and liberal outrage could not: curbing the flow of misinformation in right-wing media," Michael Grynbaum writes at The New York Times. Dominion Voting Systems has sued Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages, and has threatened to sue Fox News and other conservative media outlets. Rival voting technology firm Smartmatic sued Fox News for $2.7 billion. CNN's Brian Stelter asked Dominion spokesman Michael Steel about the lawsuits on Sunday, including if any new ones are imminent. "I'm not here to make news on that front, but let me say this: Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him," Steel said. Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, paid for three hours of airtime Friday on One America News Network to broadcast a show he produced about his voting conspiracy theories. OANN kicked it off with an extraordinary disclaimer. Lindell tweeted Saturday night that he might sue Dominion, a threat Steel laughed off on CNN. Steel, a former spokesman for House Speakers Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and John Boehner (R-Ohio), also said Dominion suing Fox News is "definitely a possibility." A media law professor, Lynn Oberlander, told Stelter that the disclaimers Fox News, Newsmax, OANN, and other outlets have been showing about vote fraud claims might actually protect them from the defamation lawsuits. They are "not the typical playbook for right-wing media, which prides itself on pugilism and delights in ignoring the liberals who have long complained about its content," Grynbaum writes. But like it or not, "litigation represents a new front in the war against misinformation, a scourge that has reshaped American politics, deprived citizens of common facts, and paved the way for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol." Defamation lawsuits "shouldn't be the way to govern speech in our country," attorney Roberta Kaplan told the Times. "It's not an efficient or productive way to promote truth-telling or quality journalistic standards through litigating in court. But I think it's gotten to the point where the problem is so bad right now there's virtually no other way to do it." Fox News said in a statement it's "proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend" itself against Smartmatic's "meritless lawsuit." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou DobbsLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance
