Pelosi Accuses Trump Administration of Leaking Her Travel Plans

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman accused President Donald Trump’s administration of leaking her plan to fly commercially to Afghanistan, forcing her to scuttle the trip.

After Trump on Thursday denied Pelosi and a congressional delegation use of a military plane to make the trip to visit troops in the war zone, Pelosi made alternative plans to use commercial service, spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement.

“In light of the grave threats caused by the president’s action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights," Hammill said Friday.

The clash over the trip, and accusation of a leak that could have put Pelosi’s life in danger, added to the poisonous atmosphere surrounding the 28-day government shutdown, which has no end in sight.

Trump on Thursday canceled Pelosi’s previously unannounced travel, which included a stopover in Brussels, about an hour before the delegation’s scheduled departure on a military airplane. “In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,” Trump said in a letter to Pelosi.

That followed Pelosi’s action on Wednesday calling on the president to postpone his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress because of the partial government shutdown.

Trip Secrecy

Pelosi had not announced her trip -- such travel by officials is typically kept under wraps until after it begins to maintain security. Reporters traveling with the president, defense secretary or secretary of state have long been instructed not to reveal a stop in Kabul or Baghdad until the plane has landed.

When Trump was in Iraq Dec. 26 on his first visit to U.S. troops in a war zone, the information was embargoed until hours after he arrived.

A person familiar with the congressional delegation’s plans told Bloomberg News earlier on Friday that Pelosi planned to fly commercial to Afghanistan. Bloomberg didn’t publish a report.

Pelosi had planned to depart Thursday afternoon and a group of lawmakers traveling with her were preparing to board an Air Force bus to begin the trip when Trump pulled the use of military aircraft. As House speaker, Pelosi is the second in line for the presidency following the vice president.

“The State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip," Hammill said. "This morning, we learned that the administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well."

A spokeswoman for the Diplomatic Security office declined to comment when asked Friday about Pelosi’s statement.

Members of Congress routinely travel overseas using military aircraft. The White House has canceled all congressional use of military planes during the government shutdown, an official said.

Trump’s move outraged Democrats, who questioned whether he had the authority to control congressional travel.

--With assistance from Billy House and Steven T. Dennis.

To contact the reporters on this story: Erik Wasson in Washington at ewasson@bloomberg.net;Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.