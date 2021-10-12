Pelosi addresses letter to Democratic Caucus on the Build Back Better plan

Reuters

Israel will remain opposed to Washington's plan to reopen a U.S. consulate in Jerusalem that has traditionally been a base for diplomatic outreach to the Palestinians, even if political conditions change, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Tuesday. The consulate was subsumed into the U.S. Embassy that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018 by then-U.S. president Donald Trump, steps hailed by Israel and condemned by Palestinians. President Joe Biden wants to reopen the consulate to rebuild relations with the Palestinians, who seek parts of Jerusalem, as well as the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, for a hoped-for state.