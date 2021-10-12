Pelosi addresses letter to Democratic Caucus on the Build Back Better plan
"I'm not asking members to vote for something that has no chance to pass in the Senate," the speaker said at her weekly press conference.
With most women not permitted to possess bank accounts in Afghanistan, cryptocurrency has become a critical lifeline for women fleeing the country.
Retired Gen. Raymond Odierno, who once served as the Army chief of staff and commanded U.S. forces in Iraq, died on Friday, according to the Association of the United States Army.
Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut with tons of funny skits, but there’s an unaired one that’s sure to make you laugh, too. Watch her transform into a pop star below.
Israel will remain opposed to Washington's plan to reopen a U.S. consulate in Jerusalem that has traditionally been a base for diplomatic outreach to the Palestinians, even if political conditions change, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Tuesday. The consulate was subsumed into the U.S. Embassy that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018 by then-U.S. president Donald Trump, steps hailed by Israel and condemned by Palestinians. President Joe Biden wants to reopen the consulate to rebuild relations with the Palestinians, who seek parts of Jerusalem, as well as the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, for a hoped-for state.
Every morning, Wilson Ovwiroro leaves home early to paddle a wooden canoe into thick rainforest in southern Nigeria, where he taps raffia trees, making palm wine from their fermented sap.
Since 2003, Mark Harmon has played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS. But during the fourth episode of season 19, his character revealed he wasn't returning to the job.
Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza," after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."
It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.
Critics slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican over her provocative post.
I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.
Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group could remove Trump's name from the luxury hotel, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away the Pasadena Republican Club's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cancellation of attorney John Eastman's planned appearance did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars government discrimination on free speech or religious grounds.
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said a raft of documents he provided to special counsel John Durham supports additional charges in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation.
There is no precedent for asking NC Supreme Court Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer to recuse themselves. (Opinion)
When the Biden administration looked for ways to pay for the president’s expansive social policy bill, it proposed raising revenue by cracking down on $7 trillion in unpaid taxes, mostly from wealthy Americans and businesses. To help find those funds, the administration wants banks to give the Internal Revenue Service new details on their customers and provide data for accounts with total annual deposits or withdrawals worth more than $600. That has sparked an uproar among banks and Republican l
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham suggested Capitol riot investigators should scrutinize private meetings devoid of documentation to understand fully a bid for the Justice Department to challenge President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
“We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” he warned before explaining the GOP's end game to subvert the 2024 election.
The former vice president claimed the media was using "one day in January" to demean Trump supporters.
California’s title as the "wokest," most liberal state in America apparently won’t be relinquished as long as Gov. Gavin Newsom is in office. He just closed the current legislative session by signing a flurry of bills ranging from banning gas-powered landscaping equipment to requiring gender-neutral toy sections in department stores.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any "entity," including employers, if someone objects to the vaccine for "any reason of personal conscience."Why it matters: The new executive order goes further than the Republican governor's previous vaccine mandate ban passed in August, which prohibited vaccine mandates by any state government entity or entities that received public funds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh