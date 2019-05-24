Hunter DeRensis

Politics, Americas

Nancy Pelosi wants to kill the Trump administration by a thousand cuts, not a decapitation strike. For her, impeachment is not an option.

Pelosi and Amash Clash Over the "I" Word

Ever since the Democratic Party won control of the House of Representatives in November, Nancy Pelosi has continually stated that impeachment is not on the agenda and that the party’s goal is passing legislation and preparing for the 2020 elections. The House Speaker continues to hew to this line, despite the increasing disagreements of her fellow party members. While a poll conducted last month said 39 percent of Americans favor impeachment hearings, a full 70 percent of Democrats believe that should be the next move.

This has left Pelosi juggling the different party factions, a job she’s carried for over a decade. “Let me be very clear: the president’s behavior in terms of his obstruction of justice, the things that he is doing, is very clear. It’s in plain sight. It cannot be denied. Ignoring subpoenas, obstruction of justice. Yes, these could be impeachable offenses,” she told reporters, emphasizing that she does not think the administration is innocent. She followed it up, however, by repeating that impeachment is not a goal. “You might understand it better if you remember these three things. We want to follow the facts, to get the truth to the American people with a recognition (2) that no one is above the law, and (3) that the president is engaged in a coverup. And that is what my statement is.”

“And I do think that impeachment is a very divisive place to go in our country,” she added.

